Steelers Predicted to Potentially Face New Competition for QB Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait on a decision from free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers. For the past month, Rodgers’ alternatives to playing for the Steelers have slowly dwindled. But with a new quarterback injury, Rodgers may have another option in NFL free agency.

Penn Live’s Nick Farabaugh argued Monday that the New Orleans Saints are a potential new suitor for Rodgers.

“With Derek Carr’s shoulder injury popping up with the Saints, Rodgers could have another option other than retirement, waiting, or Pittsburgh,” wrote Farabaugh.

“The Saints, who are ranked No. 9 overall, could attack the position in the NFL Draft, but after losing Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler, Rodgers at least has to be considered.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Derek Carr has a shoulder injury “that threatens his availability for the upcoming season.” Rapoport added that Carr and the Saints are determining whether the quarterback should have surgery.

Carr dealt with hand and oblique injuries during the 2024 season. The veteran quarterback missed seven games because of those ailments.

Could the New Orleans Saints Pursue QB Aaron Rodgers?

Rapoport added even more context to a potential Saints-Rodgers match after reporting on Carr’s injury. Farabaugh reference that in his argument that New Orleans is a new potential destination for the 41-year-old quarterback.

“Pittsburgh, I think, is a better team,” Rapoport said to Saints insider Nick Underhill. ”I would imagine the Saints would look at him. I would imagine, I don’t really know, but then I also think, how willing would [Rodgers] be willing to go there knowing how the roster is?

“Which is, I don’t think, in a bad place, but not where the Steelers are, so it’s at least something to consider.”

From the Steelers perspective, the fact the Saints don’t have as good of a roster is a good thing. New Orleans also has inexperience at head coach in first-year head man Kellen Moore.

At 41 years old, it makes the most sense for Rodgers to sign with a team that has the best chance of making a deep playoff run.

But the longer Rodgers makes the Steelers wait, the more it should appear to the team and the fan base that the veteran quarterback simply doesn’t want to play in Pittsburgh.

If the Saints begin to court Rodgers, it will make it even harder for the Steelers to convince the quarterback that Pittsburgh is the place where he should finish his career.

Are the San Francisco 49ers a Dark Horse for Rodgers?

Also on Monday, FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd supported Rodgers’ decision to continue waiting on another opportunity besides the Steelers. Interestingly, Cowherd didn’t mention the Saints in the conversation but other possible landing spots for the quarterback.

“Aaron Rodgers doesn’t buy Pittsburgh. It’s fool’s gold,” Cowher said on his show, via Steeler Depot’s Jeremy Pike. “Defensive coach, two needy receivers, bad o-line, lost Najee Harris, and here we are. Aaron Rodgers is just waiting it out.

“I think it’s the right move; I believe he wants to go to San Francisco if the [Brock] Purdy contract doesn’t work, or Minnesota. I think he’s right to want that.”

Pundits have previously mentioned the Minnesota Vikings as a potential destination for Rodgers. The Vikings haven’t ruled out that possibility, but the team is currently committed to second-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy.

Analysts haven’t popularly suggested the San Francisco 49ers as a potential landing spot for Rodgers this spring. It’s not the craziest idea, though, since Rodgers is from Northern California. The question becomes whether an opening arises because of an issue with Brock Purdy’s contract.

In conclusion, whether it’s the Saints or the long-shot 49ers, Rodgers still appears to have other options. That’s bad news for the Steelers.