Steelers Urged to Pursue $180 Million QB Instead of Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have continued their pursuit of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. But if it were up to FOX Sports personality Nick Wright, the Steelers would have no part of Rodgers, instead pursuing a different veteran — Kirk Cousins.

Wright explained why the Steelers should prefer Cousins instead of Rodgers on the March 21 episode of “First Things First.”

“I don’t think he is, 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, is a needle mover at this point in his career,” argued Wright, via Steelers Depot’s Jeremy Pike. “I don’t think he is worth the time and effort.

“If I were the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I didn’t want to draft a quarterback, and I wanted to go the veteran route, I would rather simply call up Atlanta and give them a sixth-round pick for Kirk Cousins.

“I just think Kirk Cousins gives you no drama, and he’s a lot younger.”

Wright added that Rodgers has had “worse numbers” than Cousins the past three years.

Since the start of the 2022 season, Rodgers has posted a 63.7% completion percentage and averaged 6.7 yards per pass. Cousins has registered a 67% completion percentage and 7.4 yards per pass during the same span.

Rodgers has also had 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in his last 35 games. Cousins has posted 65 touchdowns with 35 interceptions in 39 contests over the past three seasons.

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract last offseason.

Why Kirk Cousins Could Make Sense for the Steelers

Wright isn’t the first pundit to link the Steelers to Cousins. Bleacher Report columnists have mentioned Pittsburgh as a potential landing spot for the veteran quarterback multiple times this offseason.

But there’s nothing concrete to suggest the Steelers are interested in pursing Cousins even as a fall back option to Rodgers.

The Steelers hosted Rodgers for a visit at their team facility on March 21. But the team continues to wait on whether the 41-year-old wants to sign a contract to come to Pittsburgh.

On paper, Cousins makes sense as a logical next potential target for the Steelers if Rodgers doesn’t sign in Pittsburgh.

Cousins led the NFL with 16 interceptions last season, throwing nine in his final five games before getting benched. However, the veteran indicated he played those games with an injured right elbow and shoulder. That would explain why he went from playing relatively well in October to a level less than serviceable a month later.

Last season was also Cousins’ first one back from a torn Achilles tendon. Rodgers returned last year from the same injury, but Rodgers suffered his injury earlier in the 2023 season, giving him more time to recovery before Week 1, 2024.

Cousins will turn 37 in August, which makes him almost five years younger than Rodgers as well.

How Much Could Cousins Cost on Trade Market?

It’s pretty clear Rodgers is Pittsburgh’s preferred quarterback option. If the Steelers can’t sign Rodgers, then the team could also circle back to Russell Wilson. The organization might prefer that than to give up draft capital for a soon-to-be 37-year-old.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on March 22 that Wilson is “not totally off the [Steelers’] list” to re-sign. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, though, painted a much more bleak situation for Wilson in Pittsburgh.

“Nothing shocks me, but I would be very surprised if Russell Wilson under any circumstances is back in Pittsburgh,” Pelissero said on “The Rich Eisen Show” on March 21.

How much it could cost to acquire Cousins may be a deciding factor in whether the Steelers are interested in Cousins as a Rodgers fall back option. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported the asking price for Cousins could be a third-round pick.

The Falcons appear to be holding onto Cousins in the hopes of getting a decent draft return. If the Steelers become desperate enough this offseason, the Falcons could have leverage in any potential negotiations.

The Falcons, though, may also agree to any type of trade that gives them some salary relief. FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported a current NFL general manager told him the Falcons are “calling everyone right now that will listen” to offers for Cousins.

The veteran is set to be a $40 million backup quarterback in Atlanta this season.

Until the Steelers land another starting quarterback, it’s worth continuing to follow Cousins’ market. But as of March 22, the Steelers seem to have their hearts set on Rodgers.