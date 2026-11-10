Social Media Reacts as Steelers Have Quiet Day at NFL Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly shopped at the 2026 NFL trade deadline. But ultimately, they didn’t buy anything.

The league’s trade deadline came and went at 4 pm ET Tuesday without the Steelers acquiring a new player.

With that, pundits and fans shared a wide spectrum of reactions to the lack of a transaction Tuesday.

“Nobody has criticized the Steelers’ 6-2 record more than me,” wrote 93.7 The Fan’s Dom DiTommaso. “But this team deserved the buy-in and support from their GM to have a chance to keep making a push the rest of the way.

“Omar Khan refusing to give to them by doing nothing today is a slap in the face to everyone.”

Fellow Pittsburgh sports writer Michael Beck agreed, writing “exactly this” in his own post on X.

Other reactions suggested fans don’t think the Steelers believe they are true contenders.

“It’s stunning they made no moves today,” wrote Steelers Takeaways. “They will spend a 3rd on a backup WR and backup RB, a 4th on a KR specialist — but not on a starting WR for a team on the cusp of contention.”

The same account mentioned that the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars all made trades before the deadline.

The only other team in the AFC with at least six wins to not make a trade Tuesday was the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, though, had a trade in place and then backed out before it became official.

“PIT has maintained that it doesn’t want to give up significant draft capital until it has a clear future QB plan,” wrote ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Steelers Receive Positives and Negative Reactions to No Trade Deadline Move

While the loudest voices were negative about the Steelers’ lack of trade deadline move, there were also pundits and fans who supported the lack of a trade.

“Totally good with the Steelers not making a move and selling future draft capital off an aging team for a rental at a position that would have a major learning curve with Aaron Rodgers like WR,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney. “Sometimes the best move long-term is no move.”

Steelers B and G Nation on X agreed to hold onto the draft picks for the 2027 quarterback class.

“Considering Omar’s track record of acquiring receivers — players in general in free agency, it’s likely best they keep their capital,” wrote the X account. “They don’t need to give it up for another Mike Williams.”

In 2024, the Steelers acquired receiver Mike Williams at the NFL trade deadline for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Williams caught the game-winning touchdown in his Steelers debut. But in nine games overall, he had just nine receptions for 132 yards.

Other fans Tuesday, though, questioned why they should consider the Steelers in win-now mode after they didn’t make a trade Tuesday.

Steelers Counting on Healthy Returns of Injured Wideouts Instead of Trade

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday the Steelers would or wouldn’t make deals at the trade deadline independent of the team’s injuries at receiver.

But with no additions, McCarthy has no choice but to hope injured wideouts Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson return healthy to contribute in the second half of the season.

Otherwise, the team will continue to count on journeymen and practice squad receivers Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson. The Steelers could also activate Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has yet to make his 2026 debut for the team since returning on the practice squad.

Khan holding onto his draft picks is a better decision for the future. There’s no denying that. Teams that shop at the deadline often overpay too.

But arguably the most frustrating part of the last three years with the Steelers has been the organization’s desire to not commit to one clear plan. Instead, they have been trying to win with an aging ex-Super Bowl quarterback while also building for the future.

They are two different goals that contradict each other. Trying to do both at the same time has gotten the Steelers stuck in purgatory — good enough to make the playoffs but not good enough to win a postseason game.

After Tuesday’s front office decisions, the Steelers kept their full allotment of picks. But because the team’s trending toward another winning season, Khan’s draft selections aren’t going to be at the top of each round.

And without a receiver upgrade, one has to wonder if the Steelers have the wideout corps to win their first a playoff game in 10 years.