Steelers Edge Rusher Absent at Minicamp After Nick Herbig Extension: Report

Edge rusher Nick Herbig returned to the practice field Wednesday for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But fellow edge rusher Alex Highsmith was absent.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo reported Highsmith wasn’t at practice Wednesday, which was the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Highsmith was missing a day after Herbig signed his 4-year, $100 million extension.

With Herbig’s new contract, the Steelers are paying three edge rushers “starter money” while typically only two start.

In response to Fittipaldo’s report, which he posted on X, Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten indicated Highsmith was missing Wednesday because he was feeling under the weather.

“Alex Highsmith is not present today at practice due to an illness but will continue to be at the practice facility as he has been all offseason,” wrote Lauten. “Confirmed by me.”

Sources: Alex Highsmith is not present today at practice due to an illness but will continue to be at the practice facility as he has been all offseason. Confirmed by me. https://t.co/8n4sHF1awT — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) June 3, 2026

The Steelers will conclude their mandatory minicamp Thursday. It will be interesting to see if Highsmith returns to practice.

Alex Highsmith Absence From Steelers Minicamp: Report

Herbig’s extension will pay him an average annual salary of $25 million. That will give the Steelers three edge rushers making at least $15 million per season.

In light of that fact, some speculation began Tuesday the Steelers could make another move at edge rusher with Highsmith or even T.J. Watt. The team trading Highsmith is the most logical option.

Highsmith’s absence Wednesday will add a lot of fuel to that speculation. The Steelers, though, tried to minimize that, announcing Highsmith was taking a sick day.

For now, Steelers fans should probably accept the edge rusher’s sick absence. Before he missed practice Wednesday, Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders reported the team didn’t have a plan to trade Highsmith or another edge rusher this offseason.

“Despite the significant investment in one position, the Steelers did not sign Herbig with the intention of trading one of the others, a team source relayed to Steelers Now,” wrote Saunders. “The plan is for the team to be able to keep all three, and the salary cap details are what make that possible.”

Full details of Herbig’s contract are not yet public. But the major salary cap ramifications of the deal likely won’t occur until 2027.

At that time, the Steelers will have more cap space because the team is probably going to have a cheap quarterback. In March 2028, Highsmith will became a free agent.

Mike McCarthy Addresses Herbig’s Extension

Pundits can continue to speculate if they’d like. But in his last press conference with the media, Steelers first-year head coach Mike McCarthy certainly didn’t sound like a man prepared to part with Highsmith after signing Herbig.

On Wednesday, McCarthy stressed having as many great football players as possible, especially at edge rusher.

“I think the most important thing is, when you look at the business side of this, you pay players that obviously you feel deserve it,” McCarthy said Wednesday at the second mandatory minicamp practice. “You can never have enough good football players, especially at the outside linebacker or the linebacker position. They’re all playmakers.

“I am thrilled to death that we have them all.”

The Steelers could have trouble finding enough playing time for Watt, Highsmith and Herbig. But it’s a good problem to have.

Injuries happen, and McCarthy emphasized depth at edge rusher is extremely important.

“It’s a premier position in the National Football League, and we feel we have one of the premier groups,” said McCarthy.

“You gotta find ways to play everybody. This is not an 11-man operation.”