Steelers Get Final Update on Blockbuster Move at NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is practically here. After weeks of debate, Pittsburgh Steelers fans will find out if the team intends to make a major move at wide receiver or elsewhere on the roster to improve for the stretch run.

On Sunday, though, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac essentially told fans not to hold their breath that a major Steelers trade will occur.

“The Steelers are not looking too overspent to acquire a player and instead are interested in building their depth for the remaining nine games,” wrote Dulac on Sunday night. “While it is not known which position they want to address, the likely targets could be in the secondary — either cornerback or safety.

“Wide receiver is another option, although it is likely it will not be what the fan base and social media have in mind.”

What Dulac is referring to was several potential big-named options. The leading Steelers receiver trade candidate for several days has been Indianapolis Colts‘ Josh Downs. But there are potentially several other notable wideouts who will be on the move before the trade deadline.

The league’s deadline is Tuesday at 4 pm ET.

Steelers Won’t Make Major Trade for Wide Receiver?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Steelers have interest in Downs. But Schefter also appeared to drop a hint that Downs would land with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Brian Thomas Jr. is another wideout who pundits have linked to the Steelers for months. But while the Jaguars could deal Thomas, it makes little sense for Jacksonville to trade him to another AFC contender.

Pundits have mentioned or connected the Steelers to other receivers such as Chris Godwin, Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley and Keenan Allen at one time of another this season. Dulac, though, suggested with his Sunday update that the Steelers won’t acquire any of them.

That is, unless the price for one of them drops. The Steelers don’t seem against making a major addition. But they want to do it cheaply.

That’s frustrating for a team obviously in win-now mode. But it’s not surprising given the Steelers again want to have as much draft capital as possible. That will keep a draft day trade up the board for a signal-caller possible.