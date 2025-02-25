Hi, Subscriber

GM Omar Khan Speaks Out on Steelers QB Situation

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan shared an update on the team's quarterback situation at the NFL combine on Feb. 25.

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered another NFL offseason this year with major questions behind center. Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both unrestricted free agents, which has led to speculation that the Steelers could re-sign one or the other or add another quarterback entirely.

While speaking to reporters on Feb. 25, Steelers general manager Omar Khan didn’t rule out any of that happening.

“The reality is last year we went into this understanding that we had three quarterbacks on the last year of their deal, and here we are,” Khan said, via TribLive.com’s Joe Rutter. “Until we get one of those guys or two of those guys or some combination of them signed up, all options are on the table.

“Had conversations with both Russ’s people and Justin’s representatives. With that, we’ll see where it goes.”

Offseason reports have been mixed on what the Steelers will do at quarterback for 2025. That could be because the Steelers have yet to make a decision.

Steelers Still Split on QB Decision?

A lot of the chatter about Wilson potentially coming back to Pittsburgh this offseason came after the quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Jan. 22. During his appearance, Wilson shared how much he enjoyed Pittsburgh and how he wants to return.

Most other reporters, though, have indicated the Steelers prefer to sign Fields. The Steelers organization, though, has not publicly said which quarterback they are targeting.

On Feb. 8, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler described the Steelers as split between whether to re-sign Wilson or Fields.

“I’ve seen a bunch of ex-Steelers players here in New Orleans, many of whom are well-versed in Steelers happenings. They told me that some people in Pittsburgh’s building prefer Fields over Russell Wilson — who is also a free agent — as the starter (which I had heard previously), due to age and mobility,” wrote Fowler.

“Coach Mike Tomlin seems to have a loyalty to Wilson that could lead the team in that direction, though. Plus, Fields could have a sneaky good market and price himself out of Pittsburgh.”

However, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer predicted on Feb. 5 the Steelers will ultimately not sign Wilson or Fields. Pundits have linked the Steelers to Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones in free agency.

Rumors that Pittsburgh could acquire Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams have also begun to circulate.

The Steelers drafting a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL draft is also a possibility.

When Will Omar Khan, Steelers Answer QB Question?

The Steelers are in a delicate quarterback situation. They may actually have a quarterback preference for next season, but they can’t publicly identify that. Because if they don’t land that signal caller in free agency, then the other quarterbacks they pursue will know they weren’t the team’s top choice.

So, without a clear answer from either Wilson or Fields, the Steelers aren’t ruling out any possibility.

Omar Khan, though, told reporters that he would like to have a quarterback signed before free agency begins. In all likelihood, that’s a strong indication that Khan wants to re-sign either Wilson or Fields.

The Steelers still have a little time to accomplish that goal. But the new league year is quickly approaching.

NFL free agency officially begins on March 12 at 4 pm ET. The legal tampering period, where teams can begin talking to representatives of free agent players, starts two days prior.

Both Wilson and Fields have said they want to be back with the Steelers. But it’s not clear if either quarterback wants to also test free agency.

