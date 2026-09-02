Steelers Reportedly Open to Trading Veteran Quarterback, But There’s a Catch

The Pittsburgh Steelers have set their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming 2026 campaign, and they are one of just a handful of teams that are carrying four quarterbacks on their team. While Aaron Rodgers is going to be their starter for one more year, the Steelers have an eye on the future, which is why they are keeping four quarterbacks around.

For the time being, Mason Rudolph is Rodgers’ direct backup, with young guns Will Howard and Drew Allar serving as depth options. With both Howard and Allar flashing their potential throughout training camp, though, that has reportedly opened Pittsburgh’s front office to potentially trading Rudolph, but it may find its quest to move on from him a bit more difficult to accomplish than initially expected.

Steelers Open to Potential Mason Rudolph Trade

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Much of the Steelers’ offseason revolved around Rodgers and whether or not he would return for one more season. He ultimately decided to suit up for the 2026 campaign, meaning the front office wouldn’t have to worry about finding their quarterback of the future until next year. In a way, though, it’s an issue they have already begun to address.

Pittsburgh has used a pair of draft picks on Howard and Allar in recent years, and with both guys putting together some strong tape during training camp, the team didn’t want to risk losing either guy to waivers. With Rudolph in place as Rodgers’ backup, the Steelers almost had no shot but to keep four quarterbacks on their initial roster.

If there’s a guy who is likely to be moved from this group, it’s Rudolph, as he’s a veteran backup who has experience starting games in the past. While there hasn’t been a ton of trade buzz surrounding Rudolph, that isn’t because the team is closed off to trading him. According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora of casino.org, Pittsburgh is willing to move on from Rudolph, but the number of other quarterbacks available across the league could make it difficult to do so.

NFL executives have stated that the Steelers are very open to trading veteran Mason Rudolph,” La Canfora reported. “However, the one thing stopping this is not Pittsburgh’s willingness to sell, it’s the number of quarterbacks potentially available across the league which could make finding a deal more difficult.”

Should the Steelers Trade Mason Rudolph?

Getty Mason Rudolph gives the Pittsburgh Steelers the best option if something happens to Aaron Rodgers.

Rudolph isn’t exactly a game-changer for the Steelers, but he’s proven to be a reliable option under center who has experience running the team’s offense. Howard and Allar have upside, yes, but in the immediate future, Rudolph gives Pittsburgh the best shot at winning games if someone is needed to fill in for Rodgers at the quarterback position.

Trading Rudolph would certainly be risky, but carrying four quarterbacks on the active roster all year isn’t exactly feasible, especially if Rodgers stays healthy. Pittsburgh isn’t getting rid of either Howard or Allar, so if it decides to unload a quarterback, trading Rudolph makes the most sense, even if it has to accept a lesser return than it would like to take.