Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth Drops Clear Message on Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields

As the cliché goes in the NFL, if a team has two starting quarterbacks, they really have none. But Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth doesn’t appear to believe that.

Freiermuth explained in a radio appearance on September 10 that he doesn’t care who plays quarterback for the Steelers because he’s comfortable with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Freiermuth is confident that both can accomplish the team’s ultimate goal — win.

“Whoever can get a W, I’m cool with,” Freiermuth said on 102.5 WDVE, via Steelers Depot’s Matthew Marczi.

Fields posted just a .263 win percentage in three seasons with the Chicago Bears. But he helped the Steelers defeat the Atlanta Falcons 18-10 in Week 1.

Fields, who started in place of an injured Wilson, went 17 for 23 with 156 passing yards. He also had 57 rushing yards, leading the Steelers to a victory despite no offensive touchdowns.

Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth Compares Russell Wilson to Justin Fields

Freiermuth suggested that one of the reasons he is confident in both Wilson and Fields is because they have traits that match each other. Therefore, the offense doesn’t have to change regardless of who is playing behind center.

“I think they’re similar. They kind of play the game the same way,” Freiermuth said, via Marczi. “Obviously, Russ is a little older, but he still has some wheels on him. No one’s gonna beat Justin in a race. He’s a hell of an athlete.

“But I think they’re very similar with the way they think about the game, play the game, what they see.”

Experience might be the biggest difference between Wilson and Fields. Not only does Wilson have about a decade more of NFL experience, he’s won a Super Bowl during his career.

But like Fields, Wilson has struggled to win recently. Wilson hasn’t posted a winning record during a season since 2020.

Steelers Preparing Fields to Start in Week 2

Wilson missed the season opener because of a calf injury. He originally “tweaked” his calf on July 26 while pushing a blocking sled for a conditioning test. Wilson then became a limited participant ahead of Week 1 on September 5 because of his calf.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explained to reporters on September 10 that Wilson “feels better” this week but is still not healthy. As a result, the Steelers are getting ready to have Fields start a second straight week.

“As I sit here today, we’re preparing as if Justin [Fields] is going to be our quarterback,” Tomlin told the media. “I think that’s the appropriate way to do it.

“Speculation is a waste of time. Russell’s hurt. He’s not available to us. So, as you guys know as a general practice, I focus my energy on those that are available and their readiness.”

Fields did some good things against the Falcons, including not committing a turnover. But he botched a couple snaps and wasn’t able to get any other receivers besides George Pickens established as a threat.

With 4 catches and 27 yards, Freiermuth was Pittsburgh’s second-leading receiver in Week 1. He caught all 4 of his targets.

The fourth-year tight end will likely be more involved as the season goes, though, especially if the Steelers offense wants to open up its passing game over the middle of the field.