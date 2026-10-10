Steelers’ D.K. Metcalf Gets NFL Punishment for Week 4 Taunting Penalty

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will have a little lighter wallet this week.

The NFL announced its Week 4 fine Saturday afternoon. The Steelers wideout received a fine for a taunting penalty officials called him for against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 1. The fine amount was $11,941.

Video of the offense that led to the fine circled on social media Saturday shortly after the announcement. Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders was one insider who posted a short video clip of the incident.

“Metcalf was also flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play, when he tossed the ball at two Cleveland defenders,” wrote Saunders.

Metcalf was the only Steelers player to receive a fine from Week 4. The team lost at the end of regulation to the Browns 27-24.

Four Browns players received fines from the game — quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Quinshon Judkins, offensive tackle Austin Barber and defensive end Adin Huntington.

Watson and Judkins received higher fine amounts than Metcalf — $14,926.

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf received a fine for a Week 4 taunting penalty against the Cleveland Browns.

Metcalf should know better than to spin a football in the faces of defenders. But as Steelers fans have seen in the past, the veteran receiver has a quick temper and explodes in a negative way at times.

At least versus the Browns, Metcalf made up for it in the stat sheet. The receiver had his best game of the young season Thursday night, posting five catches for 115 yards. He did that with nine targets, and his longest reception went for a 43-yard gain.