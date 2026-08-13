Steelers vs. Packers: Streaming Options, Players to Watch, Position Battles

The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule opens up with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 13.

The game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network at 7 pm ET. Local Steelers fans can catch the action on KDKA-TV (CBS). Former quarterback Charlie Batch will be on the call, along with Bob Pompeani and Missi Matthews.

Fans can stream Steelers preseason games on platforms carrying the NFL Network, including YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Viewers in the United States who are not within the Steelers’ market can also stream the game on NFL+.

The game will be available on the radio on stations WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM. Pre-game coverage starts at 3 pm ET.

The NFL preseason schedule on Thursday includes five other games. There are three games on Friday, August 14. The rest of the league plays on Saturday, August 15.

Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Opener Against the Green Bay Packers: Players to Watch

The preseason opener should be the first look at a promising group of rookies. Pittsburgh took Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard with the 47th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He led Alabama in receptions in each of the past two seasons. Bernard is competing for the No. 3 receiver role alongside Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, and fellow rookie Kaden Wetjen. Wilson earned praise from quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week, but Bernard will have a chance to impress the veteran on Thursday.

Bernard will likely be catching passes from Drew Allar, Pittsburgh’s third-round pick. The former Penn State standout is battling Will Howard for the No. 3 quarterback job. The team could potentially keep four quarterbacks, with Allar and Howard both making the team behind Rodgers and backup Mason Rudolph. The exhibition games will go a long way toward helping general manager Omar Khan and company make that decision.

One rookie who will not be suiting up on Thursday night is tackle Max Iheanachor. The offensive tackle out of Arizona State is dealing with an upper-body injury that knocked him out of practice last week. Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated Iheanachor was nearing a return to action, but was unlikely to play in the preseason opener.

Steelers Host Packers in McCarthy’s Debut

The first matchup of the year is a fitting one for McCarthy. The longtime coach will make his Steelers debut at Acrisure Stadium in his hometown of Pittsburgh. He’ll face Green Bay, the team he coached from 2006 through 2018. McCarthy and Rodgers won a Super Bowl together in 2010. That victory came against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has another home game next week against the New York Jets. The squad will close the preseason with a matchup on the road against the Buffalo Bills.