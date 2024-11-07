Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Speaks Out on Surprise Preston Smith Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers unsurprising added wide receiver Mike Williams before the NFL trade deadline on November 5. But the Steelers turned heads by also acquiring edge rusher Preston Smith.

In his first media session after the trades, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explained what went into the team’s decision to add Smith to their edge rushing room.

“We’re just stacking our chips. This is an arms race,” Tomlin told the media on November 6. “It’s highly competitive.

“As the road gets narrow, we better have capable people, and obviously, 68.5 career sacks, he’s capable.”

The Steelers landed Smith in a trade from the Green Bay Packers for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Preston Smith’s Expected Role With Steelers

Unlike Williams, who will likely start opposite George Pickens at wide receiver, the Steelers didn’t acquire Smith to be a starting solution.

In fact, the Steelers already have one of the top edge rushing duos in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Second-year edge rusher Nick Herbig also gives the Steelers a great depth edge defender.

Smith will sit behind those three edge rushers on Pittsburgh’s depth chart. Tomlin told reporters on November 6 how the team incorporates Smith, who has experience playing other spots besides along the edge, waits to be seen.

“I think that’s to be discovered,” Tomlin said. “I’ve seen him inside some in Green Bay in pass rushing circumstances, and so we don’t have guard rails on it. It’s about getting to know him and seeing where it leads us.”

Tomlin appeared to imply that Smith will mostly play on passing downs, as he added that it doesn’t really matter that the veteran has 3-4 scheme experience. Tomlin said there’s little difference between the 3-4 and 4-3 schemes “in passing circumstances.”

Smith has recorded at least 8 sacks in six of his previous nine NFL seasons. He posted 2.5 sacks with 19 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and 4 quarterback hits in nine games for the Packers this season.

Preston Smith Already Feels Comfortable With Steelers

While Tomlin minimized Smith’s previous 3-4 experience, Smith stressed how much he loves Pittsburgh’s defensive style. Smith told reporters after his first practice with the team how excited he was to be back in a familiar defense.

“Just getting out here, getting back into the system I’m comfortable being in and playing at a high level,” Smith said to the media. “I’m loving it right now, on Day 1.”

Smith explained that with a defensive coordinator change, the Packers switched to a 4-3 defense this season. Due to that change in philosophy, Smith requested a trade.

“I didn’t feel like I was being useful in the system, and it wasn’t catering to my playing style,” added Smith.

“Just being back in the system, it’s like riding your favorite bike again.”

Smith will turn 32 years old on November 17. His age could explain the decline in his sack totals this season.

But just last season, Smith had 8 sacks with 21 quarterback hits and 4 pass defenses. It was the third consecutive season he had at least 8 sacks.

It’s unlikely that Smith receives enough playing time to get 5.5 sacks in Pittsburgh’s final nine games this season to reach that total again. But he told the media he’s excited for the opportunity.

“I’m thankful to be here. I love this system. I love this play style. I’m new to the team, and I love this team already.”