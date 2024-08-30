Steelers Bring Back Veteran WR 3 Days After Cutting Him

As it turns out, veteran wide receiver Quez Watkins will start the 2024 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) account on August 30 that they have signed Watkins to their practice squad.
Watkins is back with the Steelers after spending the 2024 offseason with the team. During the preseason, he posted 1 catch for 10 yards.
The Steelers then cut him ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on August 27.
A sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Watkins has registered 98 catches for 1,249 yards and 6 touchdowns in 49 career games.
