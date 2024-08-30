Steelers Bring Back Veteran WR 3 Days After Cutting Him

As it turns out, veteran wide receiver Quez Watkins will start the 2024 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) account on August 30 that they have signed Watkins to their practice squad.

https://twitter.com/steelers/status/1829636176942415922

Watkins is back with the Steelers after spending the 2024 offseason with the team. During the preseason, he posted 1 catch for 10 yards.

The Steelers then cut him ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on August 27.

A sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Watkins has registered 98 catches for 1,249 yards and 6 touchdowns in 49 career games.