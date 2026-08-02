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Steelers Surprisingly Cut 7-Year Veteran Safety

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Mike McCarthy Darnell Savage
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Head coach Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers released safety Darnell Savage on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly signed veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins to bolster the experience and depth in the back end of their secondary. But to bring in Jenkins, the Steelers also released an experienced veteran safety — Darnell Savage.

The Steelers officially announced the pair of roster moves Sunday afternoon.

Savage was one of two veteran safeties the Steelers signed during NFL free agency this offseason. Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora called the team’s decision to part ways with him early in training camp “surprising.”

“Savage didn’t work in the team period the last two days, but it’s surprising to see him let go,” wrote Kozora on X.

Savage has started 83 of 97 games in his seven-year NFL career. Last season, he played in 12 contests for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills.

Jenkins played 17 games, starting three of them, for the Cleveland Browns last season. He has started 92 contests and played 139 NFL games in nine campaigns.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Steelers Surprisingly Cut 7-Year Veteran Safety

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