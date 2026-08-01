Steelers Add Ex-Browns Experienced, ‘Versatile Playmaker’: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers appeared interested in the veteran safety market during the first week of training camp. To begin the first weekend of camp, the team added a 10-year veteran at the position in Rayshawn Jenkins.

Former NFL defensive back Jahleel Addae reported on X that Jenkins signed a 1-year contract with the Steelers on Saturday.

“Per Source: Rayshawn Jenkins has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” wrote Addae. “Pittsburgh adds a 10-year veteran, versatile playmaker, and experienced leader to its secondary.”

Jenkins spent last season with the Cleveland Browns. In 17 games, he registered 45 combined tackles, one pass defense and one interception.

Jenkins started three of those 17 contests.