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Steelers Add Ex-Browns Experienced, ‘Versatile Playmaker’: Report

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Rayshawn Jenkins
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Former NFL player Jahleel Addae reported on social media safety Rayshawn Jenkins signed a 1-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers appeared interested in the veteran safety market during the first week of training camp. To begin the first weekend of camp, the team added a 10-year veteran at the position in Rayshawn Jenkins.

Former NFL defensive back Jahleel Addae reported on X that Jenkins signed a 1-year contract with the Steelers on Saturday.

“Per Source: Rayshawn Jenkins has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” wrote Addae. “Pittsburgh adds a 10-year veteran, versatile playmaker, and experienced leader to its secondary.”

Jenkins spent last season with the Cleveland Browns. In 17 games, he registered 45 combined tackles, one pass defense and one interception.

Jenkins started three of those 17 contests.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Steelers Add Ex-Browns Experienced, ‘Versatile Playmaker’: Report

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