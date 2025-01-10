Steelers Abruptly Release Veteran WR Just Before Start of NFL Playoffs

Just when everything appeared set and ready to go for the Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced an unexpected roster cut.

“We have released WR Scotty Miller from the Active Roster,” the Steelers relayed on X.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo followed up on this post, noting that “[Miller has] been in and out of the lineup since the Steelers acquired Mike Williams and Ben Skowronek got healthy.”

Throughout the year, Miller has often drawn the praise of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterback Russell Wilson, but he never really factored into the regular season offense all that much. He closed out his 13 regular season appearances with 5 catches for 69 receiving yards and 2 first downs. Miller was targeted 9 times.

One other factor going against Miller was his special teams impact. On the year, the journeyman only logged 10 special teams snaps for the Steelers, compared to 210 offensive snaps.

With the Pittsburgh wide receiver depth increasing as the 2024 campaign went on — as DeFabo alluded — Miller must have become the odd man out as the Steelers shuffle things around. He’s certainly a candidate to return on the practice squad.

Steelers Could Activate Injured OT Calvin Anderson for Ravens Clash

Although it has not been confirmed why the Steelers needed to free up a spot on the 53-man roster, ESPN beat reporter Brooke Pryor had a theory.

“[The] Steelers have released WR Scotty Miller,” she informed. Adding: “Presumably makes room to activate [offensive tackle] Calvin Anderson from IR.”

Anderson has appeared four games since signing with the Steelers, but he hasn’t been asked to take the field for too many snaps. According to Pro Football Reference, he’s only logged 11 on offense and 1 on special teams.

So, let’s say Pryor is correct and Anderson is activated ahead of Saturday’s playoff outing, he’ll likely serve as nothing more than injury insurance. Still, in the postseason, it’s good to be prepared for anything and everything.