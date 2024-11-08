Steelers Called Upon to Extend ‘Respected’ Homegrown Talent

Inside Arthur Smith’s offense and perhaps motivated by the Pittsburgh Steelers declining his fifth-year option, veteran running back Najee Harris is having himself a career season.

In 2024, Harris has carried the rock for 4.4 yards per carry, 74.0 rushing yards per game and 2.4 yards after contact per attempt. Those averages are all either career-bests or tied for his career-best in the case of yards after contact per attempt — and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist Joe Starkey believes Harris has done enough for the Steelers to re-commit to him long-term.

“The Steelers can and should offer Harris an extension,” Starkey wrote on November 7, backing his argument up with several stats and factors throughout. “Besides his ascent as a runner, he offers the kind of work ethic that every player should emulate. He’s an absolute maniac on the field and has, from all indications, been a good sport about the declined option.”

“Indeed, Harris is the kind of homegrown player — productive, highly competitive, well-respected — that the Steelers have traditionally rewarded,” he added, while also acknowledging that an RB extension may “fall into the luxury category.”

Having said that, Starkey explained why “the Steelers might have luxury money to spend [in 2025].”

“They still won’t be paying premium dollars at the quarterback position,” he pointed out. “Russell Wilson, should he continue to thrive, will command a nice deal, but it’s not going to be elite quarterback money.”

Starkey also doesn’t expect Harris’ market to be a ridiculous amount of money, considering his age (27 in March) and overall track record at the NFL level.

How Much Might It Cost for Steelers to Extend or Re-Sign RB Najee Harris?

Starkey threw what he felt was a realistic projection out there in his article — three years, $24 million.

“Those numbers seem ballpark-reasonable to me,” the writer commented. “By all means, bring back a highly productive running back at less than you’re paying [defensive lineman] Larry Ogunjobi this season.”

“It takes two sides, of course, and maybe Harris prefers another destination or believes he’ll hit the running back lottery. All it takes is one team,” Starkey went on, reminding: “Interestingly, though, in his first media session after the Steelers declined his option, he expressed a desire to stay.”

And that’s what Starkey expects to happen — at the right number of course.

“Harris remains smack in the middle of his prime. He’s getting better. He won’t break the bank,” the Pittsburgh columnist concluded his article. “If the idea was to see if he’d fit Smith’s scheme, the answer is a resounding yes.”

Steelers Could Follow — If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It — Mentality at Running Back in 2025

There are two realities for the Steelers at running back. If you want a game-changer like Saquon Barkley that could potentially be an upgrade on Harris, you’re going to have to dish out a decent amount of cash on the open market.

And if you go with a more affordable starting option — which is the category Harris should fall into anyway — why not continue on with someone who knows the system, has proven to be durable, and comes to work with the right attitude as an organizational leader?

There is one route that might upgrade on Harris while spending less money, and that’s the draft. But the Steelers have other needs.

With all that being said, the smartest approach might be what Starkey is suggesting. Reach out to Harris’ team before he hits the open market and offer a fair but affordable extension.

If the veteran truly wants to stay in Pittsburgh, he might be willing to sign a new deal early, rather than test the open market. After all, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and the running back position certainly isn’t an area that needs fixing with the way Harris has been running the rock.