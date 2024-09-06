Steelers Insider Takes Definitive Stance on Russell Wilson’s Week 1 Availability

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson tried to keep things light and positive when addressing the media on Friday, September 6, but long-time Steelers insider Mark Kaboly (Pat McAfee Show) kept it real with fans after taking in a pivotal Week 1 practice.

“I don’t get a sense at all that Russell Wilson will play against the [Atlanta] Falcons,” Kaboly informed followers on X. “Wilson not ruling out he will play so we shall see. I imagine Wilson will be listed as questionable for the game.”

Not long after, Wilson (calf) was indeed given a “questionable” injury tag, although others in the media echoed Kaboly.

“Russell Wilson left the light on for himself today, but it sure sounds as if he’ll be out Sunday and Justin Fields in,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat reporter Brian Batko weighed in, “which would mean that pre-camp calf snag certainly was more than just a minor issue.”

Even Wilson himself admitted that he “didn’t do much” at Friday’s practice.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson Aims to Help Team Win in Any Way Possible

While speaking with reporters on September 6, Wilson made it clear that his main goal is to help the team win on Sunday — whether as the starter or as an observer.

“If I can go, I’m going to go and try to do everything I can to help us win,” the former Super Bowl champion said. “That’s how I think about it. If not, I’m going to do everything that I can to help us win in that way, too.”

Having said that, Wilson did acknowledge that a minor injury could turn into a longer one if it’s not managed properly. Although, he reiterated that “the most important thing is getting prepared to win.”

As for his calf injury, Wilson kept things calm and collected in front of the media.

“Yeah, I just felt a little tight. I just wanted to be smart about it,” he replied. “We play a game on Sunday. I’m hoping I get to be in it, obviously. But just trying to get ready to go.”

When asked if he expects to start, he responded: “Yeah, I’m trying to get my body ready to go and rock and roll. So, we’re doing everything we can.”

Not exactly a guarantee from the QB1.

Steelers’ Justin Fields ‘Always’ Prepares Like He’s the Starting QB

It goes without saying that Fields is the other piece in all this. First off, he’s a proven NFL starter in his own right — even if his resume isn’t quite as accomplished as Wilson.

There’s also a large contingent of media and fans that believes Fields gives the Steelers the better chance to win in Week 1, so Wilson’s absence could theoretically be a positive if the former first-round talent plays well.

That allows for extra caution when it comes to Wilson. Plus, Fields seems raring to go.

“I mean, yeah,” Fields said candidly after being asked if he’s preparing as if he’s the starter. “I have the same process every week, cause I learned my rookie year how fast things can change.”

Fields was thrown into the game in Week 3 during his inaugural season after veteran Andy Dalton “tweaked his knee,” per the Steelers QB2. “I always prepare like I’m the starter and like I said before, you just never know what can happen,” he went on.

Fields also expressed that the extra first-team reps this summer have definitely helped him feel more comfortable with his new collection of pass-catchers and offensive teammates after coming over to Pittsburgh from Chicago.

If he’s under center Week 1, it goes without saying that it will be a huge opportunity for the 25-year-old to prove that he still deserves one of the 32 starting jobs in this league.