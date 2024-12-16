Russell Wilson Addresses Fanbase Publicly After Steelers Lose to Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson sent a message to fans after the Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles has sparked some doubt over the team’s Super Bowl chances — but quarterback Russell Wilson has not wavered in his belief that this team has what it takes to win it all.

“Never said it was going to be easy … But it’ll be worth it,” Wilson posted on his Instagram story on December 16, the day after Pittsburgh was defeated by Philadelphia. Steelers Depot also shared this message with fans on X.

It included a photo of Wilson leading his team out of the visitor’s locker room in the direction of the field.

Wilson did display some tough love during his postgame press conference, urging his team to clean up their game going forward, but this half-glass-full version of the Steelers’ QB1 is much more reflective of who he’s been as a leader all year long.

With Wilson under center, this franchise and fanbase have both experienced a newfound sense of hope. Don’t get me wrong, not everyone has believed in the Steelers along the way, but Pittsburgh has also overcome those naysayers at almost every turn.

The Eagles were a strong test, no doubt about it. And if the Steelers do make it to the Super Bowl, they could end up getting an all-Pennsylvania rematch in the process.

Having said that, one loss does not define a season. Wilson knows that. Head coach Mike Tomlin knows that. And now it’s up to this team to prove that to be true.

Steelers Shift Focus to Lamar Jackson & Ravens Rematch With AFC North on the Line

The only silver lining about a short week is that the organization can move on quickly following a loss. The Steelers technically have a shorter week than normal in Week 16, as they’re scheduled to play on Saturday, December 21.

That matchup, of course, is a rematch with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Needless to say, with the Ravens just one game back in the standings, this head-to-head will be massive in deciding this year’s winner of the AFC North. The Steelers are currently 1-0 versus Baltimore on the season, but a Ravens win would even things out in terms of both overall record and head-to-head tiebreaker.

“They can’t win the Super Bowl,” former NFL offensive lineman turned analyst Mark Schlereth voiced on FOX Sports One’s “Breakfast Ball” on December 16. Adding: “I’ll take it a step further. I don’t think they can win their division.”

Clearly, faith in the Steelers’ legitimacy is being tested. An AFC North-clinching victory over the Ravens would go a long way in stamping their championship contender status ahead of the playoffs.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Says Ravens Have Undergone Defensive Transformation in Recent Weeks

The Ravens are riding high off of an easy win over the 2-12 New York Giants. Before that and their Week 14 bye, they lost to the same Eagles team that just bested the Steelers.

Having said that, Baltimore’s defense has gotten better as the season has gone along. Over their past four outings spanning back to Week 11 against the Steelers, they’ve held the opposition under 25 points.

Tomlin referred to this recent run of success as a defensive transformation, and he appears to be very aware of the Ravens’ recent strides on this side of the football.

“The last time we played these guys; they brought on Dean Pees as a senior advisor, if you will, a few weeks prior to our game and I was wondering what that impact might mean,” Tomlin noted on December 16. “Looking at the tape since the last time we played them I see exactly what it means.”

He went on to state that the new Ravens defense reminds him a lot more of “Dean Pees football” now, and Tomlin highlighted the fact that their secondary has made major strides since his arrival.

Tomlin called Pees and his schematic influence a “significant component” of this defensive transformation. Which presents another difficult test for Wilson and the Steelers offense in Week 16.