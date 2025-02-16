Hi, Subscriber

New ‘Sleeper Option’ Emerging for Steelers QB Russell Wilson: Report

Russell Wilson
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the New York Giants are a "sleeper option" for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this ffsoasn.

The quarterback situation this offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers is complicated. But it’s potentially about to get muddier with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

NFL insider Fowler reported on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Feb. 16 that while Wilson’s preference is still to be back with the Steelers in 2025, the New York Giants are emerging as a potential suitor.

“I’m told he still loves Pittsburgh, had a great experience there, that would be his priority if he’s ranking teams to potentially sign with,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek. “Now, the wild card there will be Justin Fields and see if the Steelers prefer to bring back the younger option.

“But Wilson himself should have options too. Talking to some Ex-Seattle aides, they said that Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson have pieced it up, so maybe Las Vegas could shake out for him.

“I’m also told the Giants are considered a sleeper option for Russell Wilson.”

This echoed what Fowler said on SportsCenter about the Giants and Wilson days earlier.

“The New York Giants, I’m hearing, are a potential sneaky team for Russell Wilson,” said Fowler on Feb. 14.

Wilson will be an unrestricted free agent in March. Steelers backup signal caller Justin Fields will reach free agency next month as well.

If the Steelers are interested in Wilson or Fields, they are likely to bring back only one of them.

Predicting Russell Wilson’s Free Agent Market

Fowler painted a more favorable free agency market for Wilson than other NFL insiders have previously.

CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala argued while appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s PM Show with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller on Feb. 5 that Wilson has pushed narratives in the media regarding offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to help spice up his market. Kinkhabwala indicated Wilson felt the need to do that because he hasn’t been generating much free agency buzz early this offseason.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer didn’t share a high opinion of Wilson’s market either during a guest appearance on NBC Sports’ Fantasy Football Happy Hour on Feb. 5.

But interestingly, Glazer projected Wilson to land with a new team next season. Glazer also said it wouldn’t be the Las Vegas Raiders but said nothing of the Giants?

New York is searching for a new starting signal caller this offseason. The team parted with Daniel Jones during the 2024 regular season. The Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick, but the 2025 draft class isn’t expected to be deep at quarterback.

Even if the Giants draft a signal caller, it could make sense for them to add a veteran as a starting place holder until that rookie is ready.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

