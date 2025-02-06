Hi, Subscriber

Steelers, QB Russell Wilson Predicted to Have ‘New Start’ in 2025

Russell Wilson
NFL insider Jay Glazer predicted the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Russell Wilson will not be back together for the 2025 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to make any significant changes to their organization this offseason, which is something head coach Mike Tomlin nearly promised while speaking to reporters in his post-season press conference. But according to NFL insider Jay Glazer, that change is coming for the Steelers behind center with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Glazer projected on NBC Sports’ Fantasy Football Happy Hour on Feb. 5 that Wilson will sign elsewhere in NFL free agency.

“I don’t think that’s gonna happen,” Glazer told NBC’s Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers of Wilson returning to the Steelers. “I think you’ll see a new start for Russell somewhere.”

If not Wilson, then Justin Fields seemingly becomes the likely front runner to be Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback in 2025. But Glazer didn’t sound sure if Fields is going to return either.

“I don’t know,” Glazer added. “I don’t think they know who their starting quarterback is going to be yet.”

Both Wilson and Fields enter this offseason as unrestricted free agents. Steelers owner Art Rooney II said to the media on Jan. 27 that he would “prefer” to have one of those two quarterbacks return.

Tomlin indicated to reporters on Jan. 14 that age will be a factor in who they will bring back. He also stressed quarterback mobility is an important aspect to him.

Fields is about 10 years younger than Wilson and offers a lot more play-making ability as a runner.

Jay Glazer Compliments Steelers’ Arthur Smith, Implies Russell Wilson Contributed to Collapse

There has been a lot of discussion in Pittsburgh this offseason about the relationship between Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported on Jan. 14 that there was friction between Wilson and Smith.

Glazer didn’t address that specifically to Berry and Rogers. But unprompted, Glazer was highly complimentary of Smith.

“I think Arthur Smith did a hell of a job this year with both of those guys. He got a lot out of Justin. Got way more out of Russell than I thought,” argued Glazer.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on Feb. 4 part of the friction between Smith and Wilson was over the quarterback’s ability to change the play at the line of scrimmage. Dulac wrote that after Dec. 1, Smith wanted Wilson to stay with the offensive game plan and not change plays.

Glazer also didn’t address that report. But he seemed to agree with CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala, who suggested on Feb. 5 that that was only half the truth.

Glazer argued Pittsburgh’s problem at the end of the season was Wilson trying to do too much.

“I think the problem, the way I saw it, was, ‘Hey, Russ, you’re going to play Steelers football. We’re ok being a third-and-2 team.’ That’s it. There’s no ‘Let Russ cook stuff anymore,’ said Glazer.

“But I think when they started having success, Russ said, ‘Oh, this is me. I got this.’ And it’s like, ‘No, no, no. Get back to how we were doing it.’ But that’s Russell.

“I get it, you have to have a certain ego to play and be great at that position.”

The Steelers didn’t score more than 17 points in any of their final five games, including the playoffs. It was the first time since 1969 Pittsburgh went five consecutive contests without eclipsing the 17-point mark.

Glazer Rules Out Wilson Playing for Raiders

With Smith set to return as offensive coordinator, it’s not surprising the Steelers could move on from Wilson. Both sides could see fresh starts in 2025, as Glazer casted doubt over Fields coming back too.

But of all the Wilson and Fields free agency topics Glazer discussed on Feb. 5, he seemed most confident that Wilson will not play for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“That ain’t gonna happen,” said Glazer.

Wilson has been linked to the Raiders since the team hired Pete Carroll as their head coach this offseason. Wilson played for Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks from 2012-21.

But Glazer wouldn’t even allow Rogers to finish his question about Wilson potentially signing with the silver and black before stating it’s essentially not on the table.

,

