Steelers’ Russell Wilson Gets Unfortunate News 3 Weeks Before NFL Free Agency

Russell Wilson
ESPN's Kimberly Martin argued on ESPN's "Get Up" that she would be shocked if the Pittsburgh Steelers brought back quarterback Russell Wilson.

The future behind center for the Pittsburgh Steelers is still unclear. However, ESPN’s NFL reporter Kimberly Martin left little doubt about where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand with veteran starter Russell Wilson.

Martin stated while appearing on ESPN’s Get Up on Feb. 19 that she “would be very shocked” if Wilson is back with the Steelers in 2025.

“I think we saw the full scope of what Russell Wilson can offer you at this point,” Martin said, via Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. “I’m not sure if the Steelers want to run that back.

“I think the Steelers need to be really clear about what direction they’re going in, and I don’t see [Wilson] as part of that plan. So I would be shocked.”

This isn’t the first time an NFL insider suggested Wilson will not be back in Pittsburgh. But Martin’s words were the strongest of any reporter yet saying that Wilson will have to find a new home in 2025.

Steelers to Part Ways With Russell Wilson?

The first five weeks of the NFL offseason for the Steelers has been a roller coaster behind center. Depending on the insider, the Steelers are expected to bring back Wilson, Justin Fields or neither, instead targeting a free agent quarterback such as Aaron Rodgers or Daniel Jones.

Drafting a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft isn’t out of the question either.

Most of the chatter that Wilson could return to the Steelers sprung up after the veteran quarterback told ESPN’s Pat McAfee how much he enjoyed Pittsburgh and wanted to be back. But that doesn’t appear to be the most likely course of action the Steelers will take.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer predicted on Feb. 5 that Wilson wouldn’t re-sign in Pittsburgh and that the Steelers will likely elect to part with Fields as well.

On Jan. 18, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac projected the Steelers to re-sign Fields and allow Wilson to leave in free agency.

Martin only added to that expectation with her strong take on Get Up.

Wilson started 6-1 for the Steelers in his first seven starts after returning from a calf injury. But he and the team ended the season on a five-game losing streak, including the playoffs.

Wilson concluded the regular season with 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games.

Where Could Wilson Land If He Reaches Free Agency?

There’s still a lot to be worked out in the quarterback market, so it’s very difficult to project where Wilson might land if he becomes a free agent.

A natural fit for him could be with Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders. Carroll coached Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks for 10 years, and the duo won a Super Bowl together.

Glazer, though, dismissed the possibility of that happening.

Before the offseason began, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio argued Wilson will not sign with a team unless he is projected to be the team’s starter. That makes it hard to predict which team may be interested in Wilson.

On Feb. 16, though, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named the New York Giants a potential “sleeper” suitor for Wilson.

But Fowler didn’t rule out Wilson returning to Pittsburgh. Fellow ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter also considers Wilson re-signing with the Steelers a much greater possibility than Martin does.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

