Russell Wilson Fires Strong Message After Loss to Ravens: ‘It Can’t Happen’

Quarterback Russell Wilson received a lot of credit for the Pittsburgh Steelers strong start to the 2024 season. But after falling to the Baltimore Ravens on December 21 for a second consecutive loss, Wilson was more than willing to take the blame.

“I put that game on me in the sense of there are two great opportunities there,” he told reporters.

The Steelers lost to the Ravens 34-17 in Week 16. Baltimore managed the largest margin of victory in the AFC North rivalry in more than seven years thanks in large part to two big turnovers from Wilson.

First, Pittsburgh’s veteran quarterback fumbled inside the Ravens 5-yard line during the first half. Then in the fourth quarter, Wilson threw an interception that defensive back Marlon Humphrey returned for a touchdown.

“I tried to cut back and just got hit. Right before I hit the ground, the ball came out,” Wilson told reporters. “Unacceptable. It can’t happen.”

“The interception just hurt us,” Wilson added. “Really, just two negative plays.

“I felt like I was seeing it well; I thought our guys made some really good plays. I thought guys were making great catches all night. Calvin, Pat, just different guys were catching the ball making plays. I thought the run game did a good job. I thought the O-line was battling. We knew it was going to be a tough fight throughout to the end.

“They made two plays on us that were significant plays. Unfortunately, I can’t let that happen.”

Russell Wilson Mistakes Costly in Loss to Ravens

Although the statistics might not show it, Wilson did a lot of good things in the loss to the Ravens. He showcased more mobility than he had all season, keeping plays alive and delivering balls on the run.

After the Ravens scored early to take a 7-0 lead, play-action passing ignited the Steelers offense late in the first quarter. Wilson tied the game with a touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt early in the second quarter.

Wilson orchestrated another strong Steelers drive on the next possession. On second-and-6 at the Ravens 23-yard line, Wilson saw a running lane in the middle of the field open for a significant gain.

But Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington closed quickly on Wilson as he passed the 10-yard line. Rather than sliding, Wilson absorbed Washington’s contact and coughed up the ball.

“I was going for it [the touchdown],” Wilson told reporters. “I’m not going to fear going for it.

“I’ve gotta watch it to see if I should have gone right or not. I tried to cut inside.”

Baltimore responded with a 96-yard touchdown drive to retake the lead on its next possession.

Wilson and the Steelers offense answered back eventually, tying the game again in the third quarter.

But while down 7 points again in the fourth, Wilson threw perhaps his worst pass of the season on another target to Pruitt. Humphrey intercepted the pass and gave the Ravens a 14-point lead with a defensive touchdown.

The Steelers didn’t score in the fourth quarter.

With a lost fumble and interception, Week 16 was Wilson’s first game with multiple giveaways this season.

Baltimore’s 17-point victory was the first time either the Ravens or Steelers won in this rivalry by at least 17 points since the Steelers defeated the Ravens 26-9 on October 1, 2017.

Wilson Calls on Steelers to Respond Against Chiefs

While Wilson was accountable for his mistakes in Week 16, he also delivered a message of confidence to his team through the media after the Ravens loss.

“There’s still football to be played. Listen, I think the reality is that we really have to respond in the right way after this one,” said Wilson.

“I don’t think there’s enough time to really, we play on Wednesday, I don’t think there’s enough time to sulk.”

Not only do the Steelers take the field again in four days after what might be the most physical game of the season, they will host the 14-1 Kansas City Chiefs. And because of the December 21 loss, the Steelers must win their final two games to guarantee themselves a home game in the postseason.

Whether the Steelers respond on December 25 remains to be seen. But Wilson was right about one thing — there’s no time to sulk.