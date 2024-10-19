Insider Gives Clear Reason Why Steelers Want to Start Russell Wilson

Fans will have to wait until Sunday night to officially find out who is starting behind center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But all signs point to veteran Russell Wilson making his team debut.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly argued there’s one main reason why the Steelers are probably switching to Wilson despite a 4-2 start with Justin Fields.

“Russell throws a better ball,” said Kaboly on 93.7 The Fan on October 18. “It just comes out of his hand quicker, faster, more accurate, that whole thing. You could just see it. That’s what I’ve seen for a while now and that’s what I base a lot of things on, just how he throws the ball.”

Kaboly made it clear that the way Wilson throws the ball doesn’t guarantee more success for the offense overall. But Kaboly suggested the advantage Wilson gives the Steelers throwing makes the switch worth the risk.

“You’re gonna look at it and say you’ll see it,” said Kaboly. “I mean, you’ll see it right away and say, ‘Okay, he’s a better thrower than Justin.’

“Now, is he a better overall fit and be able to produce more points? I guess that’s what we’re gonna find out Sunday.”

Wilson’s delivery was one of his foundations for success early in his career with the Seattle Seahawks. In 10 seasons with Seattle, Wilson earned nine Pro Bowl nominations and led the team to a Super Bowl title.

But the past two seasons, he struggled with the Denver Broncos. He completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns with 8 interceptions in 15 starts during 2023.

Wilson last posted a winning record in the 2020 season.

Mike Tomlin Didn’t Official Name Russell Wilson Steelers Starting QB

Wilson practiced with the first-team offense in preparation for Week 7. Fields also received and answered questions about losing the starting quarterback role.

But officially, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t name a starter.

“I’m going to keep that in-house,” Tomlin told the media on October 18, via 93.7 The Fan. “I thought [Wilson] was sharp. I thought Justin was sharp as well. I thought we had a highly productive week from both guys, and from the unit as a whole.”