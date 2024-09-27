Russell Wilson Floated as Trade Target for Steelers’ AFC Rival

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots took different approaches this past offseason to solve their quarterbacks issues. While the Steelers acquired two veteran signal callers in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Patriots drafted a quarterback, Drake Maye, in the first round again.

The Patriots also brought back veteran Jacoby Brissett to start until Maye is ready.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued, though, that because of Fields’ success early in 2024 and Brissett’s struggles, the Patriots are a potential suitor for Wilson.

“The former Chicago Bears starter has played well enough while guiding Pittsburgh to a 3-0 start that there’s no reason to turn back to Russell Wilson barring injury,” wrote Knox.

“The New England Patriots could consider Wilson—if Jacoby Brissett continues to underwhelm and the Pats believe rookie Drake Maye still isn’t ready.”

Wilson has been dealing with a calf injury since the beginning of training camp. He played in the final two games of the preseason, but Wilson tweaked his calf while preparing to start in Week 1.

The 35-year-old quarterback hasn’t landed on injured reserve. But Fields is expected to start his fourth straight game on September 29 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers have started 3-0 with Fields behind center.

Could the Steelers Trade Russell Wilson?

Fields and the Steelers offense appeared to be passengers in the team’s first two wins. They scored just one touchdown combined in the victories against the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos.

But Fields was close to making some huge plays down field versus Denver, and he didn’t turn the ball over in either win. Then in Week 3, Fields broke through with a 55-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With that success, rumors have begun swirling that the Steelers could trade Wilson before the NFL trade deadline. Those rumors will only pick up if Fields leads the Steelers to another win in Week 4.

On September 29, Fields will attempt to join Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger as the only quarterbacks in Steelers history to begin a season 4-0.

No one would blame the Steelers if they pursue a trade involving Wilson. He will turn 36 in November, and if Fields continues to start, Wilson will very likely not be in Pittsburgh after 2024.

Both Wilson and Fields will be free agents next offseason. The Steelers would presumably re-sign Fields if he starts the entire season and plays well.

If the Steelers traded Wilson, they could gain additional draft capital for a player not on the field. Wilson likely wouldn’t oppose a trade either if it meant he had a chance to start again.

The Patriots aren’t expected to be contenders, so they aren’t the ideal landing spot for Wilson. But if Wilson plays well in New England, he could earn a contract and starting opportunity with a different team next season.

Why the Steelers Probably Won’t Trade Wilson

A Wilson trade makes sense on paper. But ironically, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick explained on The Pat McAfee Show on September 23 why the Steelers shouldn’t rush to move on from the veteran quarterback.

“Everybody’s worried about the Pittsburgh quarterback situation. They might have the best one in the league,” Belichick said . “They have an experienced guy [Wilson] coming in behind Fields if [they] need him [and they are] playing well as a team.”

"Pittsburgh might have the best Quarterback situation in the league.. You have an experienced guy behind Justin Fields if you need him" ~ Bill Belichick #PMSLive https://t.co/qqCVpvcnph pic.twitter.com/aEEZu3FTvm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 23, 2024

Extra draft capital is always nice, but the question is whether the Steelers want to lose the insurance of having Wilson on the bench.

The Steelers entered the 2024 season with expectations to compete for a championship. Few outside of Pittsburgh considered that possible, but pundits are starting to take the Steelers more seriously because of their 3-0 start.

Having Wilson ready to go in case something happens to Fields could be more valuable to the Steelers than a New England draft pick.

Of course, that could depend on how high of a draft pick the Patriots, or any other team, is willing to offer if they are interested in Wilson.