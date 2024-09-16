Ex-NFL HC Floats Potential Price Tag of Steelers QB Russell Wilson via Trade

Considering their recent history at the position, the Pittsburgh Steelers have no reason to trade any of their quarterback depth at this point in the regular season — especially Justin Fields or Russell Wilson.

Having said that, if a potential suitor calls, you always listen. And that’s the position that ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan believes the Steelers are in after the Miami Dolphins lost Tua Tagovailoa to another head injury at the start of Week 2.

“I think he’d be the number one guy you would call, there’s no doubt,” Ryan said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on September 16 after host Mike Greenberg asked if teams should be calling the Steelers about Wilson.

“And here’s the thing,” Ryan went on, acknowledging that some might disagree with the idea of trading Wilson. “Here’s what you ask for — you ask for a first-round pick.”

Before anyone questioned the exorbitant price tag from the former coach, Ryan explained his thought process.

“Why would Pittsburgh trade him?” He said. “Unless it’s a first-round pick, they’re not going to trade him. Because their situation is good. Everybody knows you need two quarterbacks in this league.”

“I’m telling ya. You’ve seen it. What’s the price of a starting quarterback in this league? It’s a first-round pick,” Ryan reiterated. “So, the only way you make that move for Russell Wilson is if you’re a team that has lost their starting quarterback and you think you are a playoff contending team. I don’t know, is there one like that right now? There very well could be in Miami.”

Pros & Cons of Steelers Trading Russell Wilson

There are pretty obvious pros and cons to trading Wilson if you’re the Steelers.

First off, Fields has yet to prove that he can lead Pittsburgh on a playoff run. Or going one step further, he’s yet to prove that he’s the better quarterback for this Steelers offense because Wilson has never truly been healthy since arriving in town.

Another con would be injury insurance. Even if it’s determined that Fields gives Pittsburgh the better chance to win football games, the Steelers would be one injury away from starting Kyle Allen after a potential Wilson trade.

There’s an old adage in football that strengths can very quickly turn into weaknesses in a physical sport like this, and you can never be too careful about your quarterback depth.

As for the pros, a Wilson trade would be phenomenal business by the Steelers.

Very few teams wanted the former Super Bowl champion this spring, and Pittsburgh managed to convince him to sign for a base salary of $1.21 million. Flipping him for any sort of draft capital — let alone a first-round pick — would be highway robbery long-term.

Not to mention that trading Wilson would eliminate the QB controversy and the weekly distraction that comes with rostering two viable starters.

If the Steelers prioritize the future, trading Wilson makes a lot of sense. Whether or not it would put them in the best position to win in 2024 is a totally different conversation.

Steelers Sit Atop AFC North After First 2 Weeks of NFL Season

If the Steelers were struggling, a Wilson trade might make more sense. They’re currently in sole possession of first place in the AFC North, however, and with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals beginning the year 0-2, this is no time to take your foot off the gas pedal.

With a home win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, the Steelers could be 3-0 to start the season.

Who knows what sort of lead that might give them over their rivals if things continue to trend south in Baltimore, Cincy and Cleveland.

For now, the responsible plan is to stand pat at quarterback. And generally speaking, the Steelers have been a very responsible organization under the leadership of head coach Mike Tomlin and the Rooney family.