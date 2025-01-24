Steelers Expected to Have New Competition for Russell Wilson in Free Agency

Russell Wilson has made it very clear that he would like to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, but what’s unclear is how much he expects to make in free agency and how much the Steelers are willing to pay him. It’s also been rumored that the organization might prefer to re-sign Justin Fields rather than Wilson — although that has yet to be confirmed.

On January 22, Wilson revealed that he has already begun discussing a potential extension with the Steelers while joining the Pat McAfee Show. He also praised head coach Mike Tomlin throughout the interview, reiterating that he’d love to finish his career in Pittsburgh.

With all that in mind, a new potential Wilson suitor emerged on January 24 after former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was officially hired by the Las Vegas Raiders.

“With Pete Carroll taking over the Raiders, one name I’ve heard to watch at QB: Russell Wilson,” relayed NFL insider Jeff Howe (The Athletic) on X. “They’ve mended fences, per source, and Wilson could be a stopgap while the Raiders develop a long-term answer.”

The connection obviously makes a lot of sense let’s say Wilson and the Steelers are unable to agree on a new contract. After all, Wilson made a name for himself with Carroll in Seattle, winning one Super Bowl and nearly finishing off a second.

The only potential hold-up would be Wilson’s abrupt exit from the Seahawks organization, but Howe addressed that in his post, noting that the pair have since “mended fences.”

When you think about it, Seahawks general manager John Schneider eventually gave Carroll the same treatment as Wilson, moving on from the legendary coach after the 2023 season — so perhaps the two can commiserate on the fact that they were both ousted from Seattle.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson Praises New Raiders HC Pete Carroll on Pat McAfee Show

Later in his McAfee spot on January 22, Wilson gave his thoughts on Carroll. And at least publicly, he had nothing but good things to say.

“I think Pete’s an amazing football coach. I think he’s an amazing individual,” Wilson told McAfee. “I’ve been fortunate to play for two really special coaches in terms of [who they are as] men and how they think and how they process the game.”

“Obviously, Coach Pete Carroll and obviously Coach Mike Tomlin are really unique individuals in how they lead and motivate,” the veteran signal-caller went on, labeling both HCs “culture builders.”

“I think Pete will do a great job wherever he goes,” Wilson concluded. “If he gets the opportunity, I know he’ll do a great job… we’ve always stayed in touch.”

The QB also added that he and several of his former Seahawks teammates flew out to visit Carroll after Seattle moved on to a new head coach, chatting about old “memories” chasing Super Bowls together. The smile on Wilson’s face in that moment of the interview certainly hinted that a reunion is not out of the question.

Steelers Must Secure Either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields Before Free Agency, Says Reporter

The Wilson-Fields debate is ongoing, and no one seems to know exactly how the Steelers view this conversation both in 2025 and long-term. Either way, veteran beat reporter Mark Kaboly urged the organization to re-sign one of them before free agency.

“The Steelers cannot wait until free agency to figure out who they will go into the 2025 season with as their starting quarterback,” Kaboly advised on January 23. “That decision has to be made, preferably, now. Whether it is Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or a free agent from the outside – which is highly unlikely – they can’t even remotely take the chance of letting Fields or Wilson find out what their market value on the outside before making a play on one or the other.”

“If they don’t do that, before you know it Kyle Allen will be in pole position of leading the offense,” the beat writer explained.

Continuing: “A bigger question than getting one under contract ASAP is picking the right one. You can make a compelling argument for both Wilson and Fields to be the QB1 and you wouldn’t be wrong. With Wilson, the Steelers know what he is – a leader who is at the back end of his career and needs to be surrounded by more talent. If the Steelers provide him with more playmakers, he can turn this offense into what it was midway through last year and potentially better.

“However, with the Steelers mired in mediocrity at the position and likely will continue to be just good enough not to have a chance at a difference-maker in the draft at the position, they have a lottery ticket in Fields. Where else can you find a 26-year-old, top 11 pick in the draft with 44 career starts for a cheap price? It’s worth the gamble because it could pay off big.”

Kaboly, like most, believes the Steelers will only be able to keep one of the two QBs in 2025. Meaning it’s time to choose.