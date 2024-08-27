Steelers Place Promising Rookie on IR in Slew of Roster Moves on NFL Cutdown Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have to wait until 2025 to see sixth-round rookie safety Ryan Watts on the field again.

Just prior to the NFL’s roster cutdown deadline, the Steelers placed Watts on the reserve/injured list. The transaction will end his rookie season.

Watts sustained an injury late in the final preseason game against the Detroit Lions on August 24. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he “suspected” the injury was a pinched nerve, but with Watts out for the season, it’s very likely more serious than that. The Steelers, though, have not provided a further injury update.

Watts remained on the field for a few minutes after suffering his injury. But he did leave the field walking on his own with the medical team next to him.

A Texas product, Watts was Pittsburgh’s final selection in the 2024 NFL draft. The Steelers grabbed him at No. 195 overall in the sixth round.

With August 27 the deadline to cut NFL rosters to 53 players, placing Watts on the IR was far from the only move the Steelers made.

Steelers Lose Another Rookie to Injury

The Steelers received high grades for their selections in the 2024 NFL draft. But to begin this season, many of those picks are dealing with injuries.

In addition to Watts, first-rounder Troy Fautanu along with third-rounders Roman Wilson and Payton Wilson suffered injuries during the preseason.

The Steelers didn’t place Fautanu or either of the Wilsons on injured reserve on roster cutdown day, so they all appear to still have a chance to play in Week 1. But on August 21, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo called Roman Wilson a “candidate to start” the season on injured reserve.

Fautanu told reporters on August 21 that he plans to play in Week 1. However, it’s unclear how much of the field he will see after he missed valuable August repetitions. Payton Wilson left Week 2 of the preseason with a concussion.

Without Watts, the Steelers kept veteran safety Jalen Elliott on their initial 53-man roster on August 27. That was surprising since the team cut Elliott in July and brought him back only after another injury to a defensive back on August 8.

Other than Watts, the Steelers also placed outside linebacker Julius Welschof on reserve/injured list on August 27.

Steelers Place Jeremiah Moon, Dylan Cook on IR (Designated for Return)

With Watts, the Steelers sent edge rusher Jeremiah Moon and offensive lineman Dylan Cook to IR. But if there’s any good news to those moves, the Steelers designated both players to return.

The Steelers claimed Moon from the Baltimore Ravens on February 13. He was set to serve as one of the team’s depth edge rushers before his injury.

Without Moon, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig are the three outside linebackers the Steelers have on their initial 53-man roster.

Cook has never appeared in an NFL regular season game. But he was on Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster for all of last season and was expected to be a reserve offensive lineman again in 2024.

Cook began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. He spent most of his rookie season on the Tampa Bay practice squad.

Steelers Make Final Call on LB Cole Holcomb

Unsurprisingly, veteran linebacker Cole Holcomb is not ready to begin the regular season. He has been sidelined with a knee injury since leaving the field on a cart during Week 9 last season.

The Steelers placed Holcomb on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on August 27. He will spend at least the first four weeks of the 2024 campaign on that list.

Holcomb recorded 54 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss, 2 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles in eight games for Pittsburgh last season. But it’s unclear when he will return.

The Steelers added inside linebackers both in free agency and the draft this past offseason in preparation for Holcomb to miss at least the beginning of the 2024 season.