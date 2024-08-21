Steelers Beat Reporter Provides Concerning Update on WR Roman Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without third-round wide receiver Roman Wilson (ankle) when football kicks off Week 1 — and potentially longer — according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat reporter Ray Fittipaldo.

The Steelers media member provided the worrisome injury update during a spot with 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show on August 21.

“I don’t think he is going to play [during the preseason finale],” Fittipaldo began. “He did not practice yesterday [on August 20]. So, that’s not good for Roman Wilson.”

“This situation certainly bears watching,” the reporter went on. “Obviously, he’s a third-round pick. They’re going to carry him on the 53-man roster but if you’re a rookie and you don’t play any preseason games, depending on what else goes on with this roster, I think he’s a candidate to start on [the injured reserve].”

To be clear, Fittipaldo is referring to the short-term IR, which can be utilized for up to two players prior to the roster cutdown in 2024.

“So, that’s something to keep an eye on next week,” Fittipaldo concluded on Wilson. “Now, if he returns to practice later this week and next week, then we’ll see. But not looking good for Roman Wilson right now.”

Placement on the short-term injured reserve would sideline Wilson for the first four weeks of the season, minimum. He would be eligible to return and make his NFL debut in Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys if Fittipaldo’s injury concerns prove valid.

Steelers WR Roman Wilson Says He Won’t Play in Preseason Finale but Adds, ‘I’ll Be Back Soon’

Members of the Steelers beat also caught up with Wilson at his locker on August 21.

Per Fittipaldo, the first-year pass-catcher “acknowledged that he won’t play” on August 24. Meaning he will miss his first preseason in its entirety.

Having said that, Wilson did have a smile on his face and seemed upbeat about his recovery timeline. Pat McAfee Show Steelers correspondent Mark Kaboly shared video of the exchange.

“I ain’t giving out no secrets but I mean, it’s good so far,” Wilson told reporters regarding his recovery. “I’ll be back soon. [My ankle] feels good. I’m pretty confident with it.”

The rookie did admit that he’s disappointed he missed the entire preseason, noting that he was “looking forward to” it initially.

“Being able to play as soon as I can, that’s a blessing for me,” Wilson added. Expressing that his ankle injury “could have been worse.”

It remains to be seen if Wilson will miss Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Steelers Will Likely Look to Calvin Austin & Scotty Miller if Roman Wilson Misses Time in Slot

If Wilson does miss one regular season game, or anything longer than that, it’ll likely be Calvin Austin III picking up the slack in his place.

Outside wide receivers George Pickens and Van Jefferson are expected to start in two WR sets, but Austin can man the slot with Wilson working his way back. The former fourth-round talent has flashed at times this spring and summer, but he still needs to show more consistency overall.

Austin has caught two of three targets for 49 yards and two first downs so far this preseason.

Wilson’s injury update also bodes well for the roster chances of veteran slot specialist Scotty Miller. Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has spoken highly of Miller throughout camp. The sixth-year pro has accumulated 65 receiving yards and four first downs off six catches (seven targets) during the preseason.