Steelers Urged to Acquire Super Bowl Champion Defensive Lineman

Pundits have connected the Pittsburgh Steelers to just about every single wide receiver imaginable on the trade market this year. But sometimes, general managers elect to make moves that solidify a strength rather than fix a point of weakness.

The Bleacher Report NFL scouting department argued the Steelers should consider that possibility heading into Week 9.

On their latest NFL team needs list, Bleacher Report argued the Steelers should trade for Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

“There are few units in the league playing better than the Steelers’ front seven,” the BR staff wrote. “If Pittsburgh is going to be a real threat in the AFC, it’s going be because its defensive front is elite and the offense continues to improve.

“One threat to that dominance up front is the fear of mounting injuries. The depth on the interior should be particularly concerning as both DeMarvin Leal and Montravius Adams are on the injured reserve list.”

Heading into Week 8, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox included Joseph-Day on his NFL trade block big board. But Knox named the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, not the Steelers, potential suitors.

But there’s little doubt that Joseph-Day would be a quality addition to the Steelers defensive line. This season, he has 19 combined tackles, including 3 tackles for loss and 4 quarterback hits in seven games.

During the 2021 season, he played 7 regular season games and 1 playoff contest for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

How Sebastian Joseph-Day Could Fit With the Steelers

As Bleacher Report noted, the Steelers have lost some of their defensive line depth with injuries to DeMarvin Leal and Montravius Adams. But the most impactful defensive linemen on Pittsburgh’s roster are still healthy.

35-year-old veteran Cameron Heyward is experiencing one of his best NFL seasons coming off offseason groin surgery. Second-year defensive lineman Keeanu Benton is progressing into a young star too.

So, the Steelers acquiring Joseph-Day should be viewed as a luxury addition. It’s a move the Steelers could make, though, if they want to protect against another defensive line injury.

Joseph has played only 45% of Tennessee’s defensive snaps this season. Therefore, anyone who acquires him shouldn’t view him as a blockbuster addition.

But Joseph is significantly contributing to a Titans defense that leads the NFL in yards allowed per game this season. Tennessee’s defense is also first in passings yards yielded and 12th in rushing yards allowed per contest.

The Steelers are fourth in rushing yards allowed per game. But they allowed a season-high 157 rushing yards versus the New York Giants in Week 8.

Will the Steelers Acquire a WR?

While adding a defensive player such as Sebastian Joseph-Day could make sense, the question is whether that will take priority over the Steelers trading for a wide receiver.

The team nearly landed wideout Brandon Aiyuk over the summer, but the deal fell through at the last minute. NFL pundits have connected the Steelers to numerous other star receivers, including, most recently, Rams wideout Cooper Kupp.

But Los Angeles surprisingly won in Week 8, improving to 3-4, which may have pushed Kupp off the market.

NFL trade rumors have also loosely connected the Steelers to Houston Texans’ John Metchie III and Las Vegas Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers.

After Week 8, though, it’s possible the Steelers feel a lot more comfortable with the receivers they already have on the roster. Third-year wideout Calvin Austin III returned a punt for a score and hauled in a 29-yard touchdown reception during Week 8.

Veteran receiver Van Jefferson has also been more involved in the offense since Russell Wilson assumed the starting role behind center.

The Steelers won’t play anymore games before the NFL trade deadline. They will have their bye in Week 9.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 5.