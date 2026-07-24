Steelers Predicted to Make Major Leap in 2026, Upset AFC Juggernaut

Whether it works out or not, the Pittsburgh Steelers were in need of a change after 19 years under Mike Tomlin. Now, with Mike McCarthy leading the way, the team has the ability to completely change their identity.

But will it translate to wins?

There are mixed feelings about the 2026 Steelers. Like any other team across the NFL, there are holes in the roster. They’re by no means a young roster either — just look at their 42-year-old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. It’s also arguable that the team got better this offseason under the new coaching staff thanks to some key additions.

According to SB Nation’s Jarrett Bailey’s predictions, he believes the Steelers are in much better shape this coming season than they were in 2025.

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Steelers Predicted to Win 11 Games, Return to Playoffs

Bailey has the Steelers not only returning to the playoffs but improving from 10 wins last season to 11 in McCarthy’s first year as head coach.

“So many seem to be down on the Steelers despite winning 10 games in 2025 and their roster and coaching staff getting much better,” Bailey wrote. “They get to 11 wins in Year One under Mike McCarthy and clinch the top wild card spot.”

That would give Pittsburgh the No. 5 seed in the AFC after earning the No. 4 seed last season as AFC North champions before being eliminated by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. It would also give them their first 10-plus winning season since 2020.

Bailey predicts the Steelers will enter Week 18 at 10-6 with a wild-card spot already secured. Waiting for them will be the Baltimore Ravens at 9-7 and needing a win to keep their season alive.

In Bailey’s scenario, Rodgers throws a touchdown to Michael Pittman Jr., while Rico Dowdle adds another on the ground. With the game tied at 17 late in the fourth quarter, Rodgers leads Pittsburgh into position for Chris Boswell to kick a 48-yard field goal and give the Steelers a 20-17 lead.

Baltimore gets one final opportunity, but Bailey predicts Joey Porter Jr. will shut down Zay Flowers on fourth down to seal the win and end the Ravens’ season for the second straight year.

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Steelers Predicted to Finally End Playoff Drought Against Chiefs

Simply getting back to the playoffs isn’t where Bailey’s predictions end.

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season, but Bailey predicts that drought will finally end in 2026 with Pittsburgh going on the road and upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s partly because he believes Kansas City’s lack of edge rushers would give Rodgers enough time to operate the Steelers’ offense.

“The lack of edge rushers for the Chiefs gives Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense time and comfortability to consistently move the ball and sneak out of Arrowhead with a 23-20 win on a Chris Boswell walk-off field goal, winning their first playoff game since the 2016 season.”

That’s quite the turnaround from where the Steelers were at the end of last season, blown out by the Texans to continue a decade worth of playoff losses.

Eleven wins, ending the Ravens’ season for the second straight year and finally winning a playoff game would certainly qualify as a successful beginning to the McCarthy era.