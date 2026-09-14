Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Gives Big Shoutout to Unsung Heroes

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers made it interesting in Week 1 against the Atlanta Flacons. Yet the team took home the 20-13 win, with a T.J. Watt pick-six being the ultimate difference.

Much of the focus heading into the game surrounded Rodgers once again being paired up with Mike McCarthy, the status of Joey Porter Jr., and the fact the Falcons were starting Cooper Rush under center.

Then came Saturday night when the field itself because a major storyline. Aaron Rodgers was quick to give a shoutout to those who erased that concern ahead of Sunday’s game.

Aaron Rodgers Shouts Out Pittsburgh Grounds Crew

The Pitt Panthers took on the UCF Knights on Saturday in a game marred by rainy weather. The game was played at Acrisure Stadium, continuing a tradition where the college team tears up the grass field and the NFL team has a game early the next day.

Yet the Steelers decided to replace the grass over the summer and Sunday was the first big test of how it would hold up.

Everything went well and even Rodgers decided to give a shoutout to the unsung heroes on the grounds crew. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor shared a quote from Rodgers on X: ““Whoever was maintaining the field, Bravo,” he said.

Photojournalist Ed Thompson even called the field “bone dry” before kickoff and noted that the grounds crew worked on it all night after the Pitt-UCF game. This was a great sign for the team and avoids any calls to switch to artificial turf after years of issues.

Steelers Must Improve in Week 2

The field at Acrisure Stadium held up, but the Steelers offense still struggled throughout. Luckily for Pittsburgh, Rush was in at quarterback for the Falcons. His ugly pick-six to Watt ended up being the difference in the game.

Things will seemingly get tougher next week against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots, even after the rough Week 1 outing for Mike Vrabel’s team. They played early in the week and now have extra preparation for the Week 2 showdown with the Steelers. The game is also at New England.

Rodgers played just okay, finishing 24/40 for 221 yards and a touchdown. The running game was the concern, as Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren combined for 18 carries and 61 yards. That group needs to be much better with a 42-year-old quarterback under center.

The real MVP of the day ended up being the grounds crew, which is not something often heard in the NFL.