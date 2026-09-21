Steelers Called ‘Broken’ After Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy Hit New Low

The Pittsburgh Steelers are only two games into the Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy reunion, but CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan already sees a much bigger problem than a slow start.

Pittsburgh managed only three points and 235 total yards in Sunday’s 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots, falling to 1-1 after escaping Week 1 with a win over Atlanta.

“With two games under their belts, it’s becoming clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers are broken on offense,” Sullivan wrote.

The numbers behind the harsh assessment make for a strong case.

Steelers Offense Gets ‘Broken’ Verdict After Week 2

Pittsburgh has logged only 499 total yards through two games, or 249.5 per game. Sullivan noted that is the fewest total yards through two games in any season of Rodgers’ career and any season of McCarthy’s coaching career.

The Steelers are averaging 3.8 yards per play, which Sullivan wrote ranks at the bottom of the NFL. They’ve produced only two plays of at least 25 yards.

Against New England, Rodgers completed 23 of 39 passes for 187 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked four times as Pittsburgh averaged 3.5 yards per play.

“We just didn’t get into a rhythm,” Rodgers said. “We had too many three-and-outs again. I didn’t feel like there was anybody that had an exceptional game out there. We all played below our standard.”

Pittsburgh’s third-down issues have been just as concerning. The Steelers converted only two of 12 attempts Sunday and are 5-for-25 on third down this season.

Even their best offensive possession against New England ended badly.

Jaylen Warren turned a short Rodgers pass into a 26-yard gain to the Patriots’ 4-yard line. Rodgers then took a 13-yard sack before his next pass went off rookie Germie Bernard’s hands and was intercepted.

It was the closest Pittsburgh came to scoring a touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf Haven’t Found Big Plays

Sullivan also pointed directly at the lack of connection between Rodgers and DK Metcalf.

Metcalf has caught eight of 19 targets through two games but already has three drops after having just four all of last season. He caught four passes for only 27 yards on Sunday.

The deeper passing game hasn’t helped.

Sullivan noted that 13 of Rodgers’ 39 attempts against New England traveled to or behind the line of scrimmage. Only three went at least 20 yards downfield.

Through two games, 24 of Rodgers’ 79 attempts have been thrown at or behind the line.

McCarthy also acknowledged afterward that the offense isn’t close to where it needs to be.

“Clearly not good enough,” McCarthy said. “That starts with me.”

McCarthy later said Pittsburgh would reduce the volume of its offense because the execution wasn’t clean.

The concern for Sullivan goes beyond one bad afternoon. Pittsburgh’s offensive line has allowed six sacks through two games, its receiving corps hasn’t consistently created explosive plays and Rodgers is entering what he has said will be his final NFL season.

“If they don’t find a way to give themselves a shot in the arm, Rodgers’ career will conclude with a mere whimper,” Sullivan wrote.

The Steelers still have plenty of season left to fix it.

Through two games, though, “broken” is already being used to describe what McCarthy and Rodgers have built.