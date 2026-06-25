Steelers’ DK Metcalf Sent to 49ers in Blockbuster Jets Trade Idea

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off one of the NFL’s biggest moves last offseason, trading for DK Metcalf. However, since then, there have been projections on moving on from the veteran wide receiver.

The latest is a wild hypothetical trade proposal that would have Pittsburgh involved with two more teams.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently proposed a three-team blockbuster involving the Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets that would send Metcalf to San Francisco in exchange for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the Jets’ 2027 third-round pick.

Under the proposal, the Jets would receive quarterback Mac Jones from the 49ers, while San Francisco would land Metcalf to bolster its receiving corps.

The idea would finally send Aiyuk to the Steelers, who was heavily linked to Pittsburgh before signing a long-term extension with the 49ers last offseason.

Bleacher Report Floats Steelers-49ers Wide Receiver Swap

Knox’s proposal centers around San Francisco’s willingness to move Mac Jones.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch, the 49ers could become more open to trading Jones if rookie quarterback Kurtis Rourke proves during training camp that he is capable of serving as Brock Purdy’s primary backup.

The Jets, meanwhile, like they have for decades, continue searching for stability at quarterback and could view Jones as a worthwhile gamble.

To make the deal work, however, Knox has Pittsburgh acting as the third team.

Rather than sending only draft compensation to San Francisco, the Steelers would part with Metcalf while receiving Aiyuk and a 2027 third-round pick from New York.

“The 49ers have been practically begging teams to take Aiyuk off their hands,” Knox wrote.

He also noted that while there has not been significant trade buzz surrounding Metcalf this offseason, speculation has followed the veteran receiver since Pittsburgh acquired Michael Pittman Jr. and selected Germie Bernard in the draft.

Multiple projections have had Metcalf as one of its top cut and trade candidates this offseason.

Steelers Would Be Taking Major Risk With Brandon Aiyuk

While the proposal is certainly attention-grabbing, it would represent a massive pivot from Pittsburgh’s offseason plans.

The Steelers acquired Metcalf to give Aaron Rodgers another proven weapon. Pairing him with Pittman and Bernard gives Pittsburgh a much better chance offensively than it did last season.

There’s also the reality of bringing in a player like Aiyuk at this stage in his career.

Still just 28 years old, Aiyuk is entering his sixth NFL season. However, he missed the entire 2025 campaign because of injury, which has played a significant role in the 49ers now appearing ready to move on.

Then there’s the personality aspect.

Even Aiyuk’s teammate, George Kittle, hinted at the challenges that can come with the veteran receiver during a recent appearance on Pardon My Take.

“But you guys have fun with that, I guess… You have fun with all that comes with it,” Kittle said.

That’s another factor the Steelers would have to consider.

Pittsburgh is working to reshape its culture under new head coach Mike McCarthy, and adding a receiver carrying that type of baggage may not be something the organization wants to do during what is expected to be Aaron Rodgers’ swan song NFL season.