Steelers’ DK Metcalf Blasted by ESPN Analyst With Aaron Rodgers Warning

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered their bye week with a four-game winning streak and the AFC North lead. Still, DK Metcalf’s struggles are giving Aaron Rodgers and the passing game plenty to sort out despite Sunday’s convincing victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Before Pittsburgh’s 27-6 win, former NFL quarterback Alex Smith questioned whether Metcalf could still make the plays the Steelers expected when they traded for him. What happened against Cleveland did little to quiet that criticism.

Steelers’ DK Metcalf Gets Harsh Assessment From Alex Smith

During Sunday’s NFL Countdown, ESPN’s Alex Smith questioned Pittsburgh’s receiving options while discussing the help Rodgers has around him.

“The problem is who is he throwing the ball to? The best two players on the Pittsburgh offense is Jaylen Warren, the running back, and Rico ‘leave-no-Dowdle,’ their second running back. DK Metcalf, I’m sorry, he looks like a shell of himself. This guy cannot separate anymore. He can’t pull away on a go route. Can’t pull away on a slant. At some point, I think Aaron’s going to stop looking that way.”

Smith’s criticism went beyond a disappointing stat line. He questioned Metcalf’s ability to get separation on both deep routes and shorter patterns, the kind of plays Pittsburgh hoped he would provide as Rodgers’ top receiver.

Metcalf then caught only one pass for 4 yards on six targets against Cleveland, his lowest receiving total of the season. His roughest moment came in the third quarter, when Rodgers found him open down the middle of the field. The ball slipped through Metcalf’s hands and into those of Browns cornerback Denzel Ward for an interception.

It was a costly mistake even with Pittsburgh comfortably ahead. Metcalf had created the opening Smith questioned, but couldn’t finish the play.

DK Metcalf’s Production Raises Questions Despite Steelers Winning

Through eight games, Metcalf has 33 receptions for 378 yards and one touchdown. He has topped 100 receiving yards once, catching five passes for 115 yards in an Oct. 1 loss to Cleveland. He also posted 11 receptions for 93 yards against Tampa Bay, but has been held below 50 yards in five games.

Those totals stand out given Pittsburgh’s investment. The Steelers sent Seattle a second-round pick in March 2025 as part of the deal to acquire Metcalf, who agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract.

The Steelers have found another way to win lately. Warren rushed for 143 yards Sunday, while Dowdle added 56 and a touchdown. Pittsburgh finished with 200 rushing yards, helping overcome a passing game in which Rodgers completed 13 of 25 attempts for 172 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Tight end Darnell Washington led Pittsburgh with three catches for 94 yards, including a 58-yard gain that set up Warren’s touchdown. Metcalf finished fifth among Steelers pass catchers in receiving yards.

Rodgers wasn’t satisfied with the offense even after the three-touchdown victory.

“Not very complete. Defense played excellent. Special teams did fine. But offense should’ve been a lot more points,” Rodgers said after the game, according to Steelers Depot’s Joe Clark.

Rodgers had praised Metcalf’s training camp and called him Pittsburgh’s No. 1 receiver heading into the season. The production through eight games hasn’t matched that optimism.

Pittsburgh is 6-2 heading into its bye, but Smith’s criticism raises a question that four straight wins haven’t resolved: whether Rodgers can count on his top wideout when the Steelers need to throw the ball to win.