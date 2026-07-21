Steelers WR Gets Compared to Aaron Rodgers’ Former 54-TD Packers Weapon

With the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ training camp set to begin this week, fans will get their first chance to see where the team’s rookies, like second-rounder Germie Bernard, stand on the roster — and how he fits with a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers.

Bernard’s addition this season comes with a fair amount of excitement, as he adds to a receiver room that was severely lacking last season. The former Alabama standout logged a career-high 862 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide and appears primed for a good beginning to his NFL career.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards went as far as ranking Bernard as one of his top 10 rookies in 2026.

Steelers’ WR Germie Bernard Lands Among Top 10 Rookies for 2026

Based on 2026 projections, Bernard comes in at No. 9 on Edwards’ list, ahead of Miami Dolphins‘ Caleb Douglas. CBS Sports’ fantasy football experts are projecting he’ll rack up 42 receptions for 508 yards and three touchdowns.

“Bernard was a personal favorite during the pre-draft process because he is so reliable,” Edwards wrote. “He presents himself well against the soft spots in zone coverage, but is also willing to seal the edge in the run game or deliver a game-breaking open field block.”

Edwards even implied that Bernard could play a role similar to former Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb, an all-time favorite target of Rodgers.

“His contributions may not always show up on the stat sheet, but accountability has always been important with Aaron Rodgers. Randall Cobb made a career understanding how to operate in space and hit his mark on time,” Edwards added. “DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. will almost certainly command high-volume shares in Pittsburgh’s offense, but do not sleep on Bernard.”

Cobb and Rodgers were quite the pairing during their time in Green Bay. (We won’t even discuss the 2023 New York Jets.)

In 121 games, Rodgers and Cobb connected for 5,943 yards and 49 touchdowns, per StatMuse.

The worst part for Bernard in this situation is that Rodgers will presumably be retiring at season’s end. So, if they do have a great connection, it will be one-and-done.

Germie Bernard Set For Position Battle for Steelers’ WR3 Role

Bernard first has to take control of the position. He is currently expected to be in an intense position battle with fellow wide receiver Roman Wilson for the WR3 spot, per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

If the Steelers decide to implement most of new head coach Mike McCarthy’s 11 personnel scheme, DeFabo believes that role may be catered to Wilson.

“Based on what we saw during OTAs and minicamp, if you show up in Latrobe on Day 1, you can expect Wilson to get almost all of the WR3 snaps in 11 personnel,” DeFabo wrote.

Still, there’s a strong belief that Bernard will make his presence known in this offense this season, as his talent will be too much to hold down. It may ultimately come down to how the Steelers’ offensive coaching staff wants to split the snaps.

“Bernard’s 6-1, 206-pound frame and college production could help him assimilate quickly into the NFL,” DeFabo added. “His potential for yards after the catch makes him a fit for many of McCarthy’s West Coast concepts. While the rookie can also move around to play all three positions, he fits best as a big slot receiver who can insert into the LOS as a blocker at times.”