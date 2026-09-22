Steelers Sign Veteran 5-Year WR as Michael Pittman Jr. Status Remains Uncertain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury issue at wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who missed Sunday’s 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

Pittman has a foot injury, so the Steelers signed a wide receiver to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Steelers Sign Isaiah Hodgins

The Steelers signed five-year veteran wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins to their practice squad, along with defensive back Darius Rush.

Hodgins spent part of the 2025 season on the Steelers practice squad before joining the New York Giants roster. The 27-year-old wide receiver started his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2021, playing in three games over one and a half seasons there before heading to the Giants in 2022.

Hodgins appeared in 35 games for the Giants, recording 708 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, bringing his career totals to 749 receiving yards and eight scores.

One thing about Hodgins is that he wants to compete, and he doesn’t shy away.

“If you are running from the competition, I don’t think you are ever going to get better,” Hodgins said in 2023, via Ryan Dunleavy from the New York Post. “And when those guys get brought in, you are going to shy away because you are mad and pouting. That’s not what you can do in the NFL: It’s just a ‘Get better or get out’ mentality.”

The Steelers might never need Hodgins in a regular season game, but it’s nice to have a veteran receiver on the practice squad just in case something happens. They can elevate him to the active roster before game day.

Pittman Could Miss Week 3

The Steelers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, and Pittman may not be on the field. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to reporters on Monday and gave an update on the star receiver.

“Different injury, but hopefully, I know he made progress,” McCarthy said. “He’s in the evaluation group for Wednesday morning, and hopefully we’ll have a good plan for him.

“But I don’t have a feeling one way or another if he’s going to be available this week.”

Pittman missed a good amount of the preseason and training camp due to a lower-body injury, which should now be a bit of a concern since he has a foot injury.

The 28-year-old wide receiver made an impact in the Steelers’ Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, recording three receptions for 58 yards. However, he may miss Week 3 due to the injury. Pittman’s injury is concerning, especially if he misses Week 3, as the Steelers have a short week ahead of them with a game against the Cleveland Browns on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 4.

Pittsburgh might not allow Pittman to play in the two upcoming games. Instead, it could give him a 10-day rest between the Week 4 matchup against the Browns and the Steelers Week 5 home game against the Indianapolis Colts, Pittman’s former team, on Oct. 11.