The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Joey Porter Jr. earlier this season after contract talks stalled, getting two future draft picks from the Dallas Cowboys. A new assessment from The Athletic suggests Dallas might not get what it hoped for in the deal.

The warning comes after the Cowboys allowed a franchise-record 584 yards in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It also raises a familiar question about Porter’s contract, one Pittsburgh already had trouble answering.

The Athletic Questions Cowboys’ Joey Porter Jr. Trade

In his latest Pick Six column, The Athletic’s Mike Sando examined trades that have changed teams’ fortunes this season, placing Porter’s move from Pittsburgh to Dallas among those unlikely to have the desired impact.

Sando didn’t hold back when describing the Cowboys’ larger defensive problems.

“Adding prime Joey Porter Sr. might not be enough to help Dallas’ defense at this stage,” Sando wrote.

The concern extends to Dallas’ coaching staff. Sando suggested the Cowboys may need “another coordinator” to get the value they expected from the addition.

Dallas hired Christian Parker as defensive coordinator this offseason, but the unit has continued allowing big plays even after bringing in Porter.

The 49ers gained 214 rushing yards and 370 net passing yards Sunday. Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns, while Christian McCaffrey totaled 223 yards from scrimmage and three scores.

San Francisco scored three touchdowns on plays covering at least 66 yards. The 584 yards were the most Dallas has ever surrendered in a home game.

Joey Porter Jr. Still Faces Contract Questions in Dallas

Porter’s individual play was a different story. According to Dallas Morning News reporter Joseph Hoyt, the former Steelers cornerback wasn’t beaten for a completion on two targets against San Francisco.

He also played through a lingering foot and ankle problem after missing Dallas’ previous game against Indianapolis. The Cowboys had listed him as questionable entering the matchup.

Sando’s criticism concerned whether one cornerback can fix an entire defense, even when that player performs well.

There’s also the matter of paying him.

Porter is in the final season of his rookie contract, and the Cowboys did not extend him when they acquired him. Pittsburgh had also failed to reach an agreement with the 26-year-old before trading him.

Dallas can try to negotiate a long-term deal or use the franchise tag next offseason. But the Cowboys still must decide how much to commit to a player whose arrival hasn’t stopped the defense’s struggles.

Steelers Have Their Own Questions After Trading Porter

Pittsburgh received a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick in exchange for Porter, who was originally its second-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Porter started 41 games for the Steelers, totaling 165 tackles, three interceptions and 31 passes defended. In 2025, he allowed no touchdown passes in coverage.

The Steelers’ secondary has hardly escaped scrutiny since his departure. Pittsburgh allowed Joe Burrow to throw for 409 yards and four touchdowns in its 38-18 loss to Cincinnati.

That performance intensified questions about the Steelers’ defensive weaknesses without Porter.

Pittsburgh enters the second half of the season at 6-3. Dallas sits at 4-6, still searching for answers after acquiring a starting cornerback.

Dallas will have to decide what Porter is worth before next season, long before Pittsburgh gets to spend the second-round pick it received for him.