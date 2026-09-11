Steelers HC Mike McCarthy Could Face Familiar QB in Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for a Week 1 matchup against an Atlanta Falcons team that already has a massive issue at the quarterback position.

Tua Tagovailoa was named as the starter on Monday once it became clear Michael Penix Jr. would not be fully cleared to go following an ACL injury he suffered last season. Then came Thursday, when Tagovailoa went to the ground in visible pain while the media was watching practice. He is now reportedly considered day-to-day with an oblique injury.

Cooper Rush is his backup and ended up running the rest of practice as the starter. Rush playing Sunday would be an intriguing showdown between himself and his former head coach in Mike McCarthy.

Mike McCarthy and Cooper Rush Have History

Rush began his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. That was back when Jason Garrett was the head coach in Dallas.

McCarthy was hired in 2020 and Rush ended up following Garrett to the New York Giants, only to be released early in the season. He then returned to the Cowboys with McCarthy.

That was when he began to make a name for himself, filling in when Dak Prescott was out with injuries. He went 9-5 as a starter from 2021-2024, including a 4-4 mark in 2024 after Prescott went down. Rush then signed with the Baltimore Ravens last season.

The history between Rush and McCarthy means a late change at quarterback for the Falcons won’t disrupt the Steelers’ process too much.

One challenge is to switch the defensive approach from a left-handed quarterback to a right-handed one. However, McCarthy knows his former quarterback’s strengths and weaknesses, giving the Steelers an advantage if Rush does indeed start.

Steelers Have Clear Advantage in Week 1

The Steelers enter this game with a living NFL legend in Aaron Rodgers under center. He has been preparing as the starter all offseason and seems to be in a good place in what will be his final NFL season.

The team also gets to host the Falcons, who may travel to Pittsburgh without knowing whether Tagovailoa will be good to go or not. His preseason struggles may lead Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski to name Rush the starter regardless.

The Falcons are an absolute mess at the moment and that will only help the Steelers. That remains true whether Tagovailoa or Rush ends up starting under center.