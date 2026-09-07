Steelers HC Mike McCarthy Reveals Unique Approach to Naming Captains

The Pittsburgh Steelers have moved on from the Mike Tomlin era and are officially set to begin the Mike McCarthy era. The Pittsburgh native is showing up to an organization that had one of the more stable cultures in the NFL under Tomlin.

He now gets a one-year reunion with Aaron Rodgers before the veteran quarterback retires. That gives McCarthy plenty of potential for success in Year 1, and also a leader who can help mold the culture in the locker room.

McCarthy already revealed one practice he’s putting in place that is a bit different from what has been seen in Pittsburgh under Tomlin.

Mike McCarthy Announces Plan for Team Captains

The head coach spoke with the media Monday and revealed a unique approach to how he will name team captains. McCarthy shared how he will have weekly captains as opposed to a set group for the entire season. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor noted how the head coach used the same practice in Green Bay and Dallas.

This is not a groundbreaking move but is notable in that McCarthy is aiming to instill his own sense of culture. Naming weekly captains allows him to honor players who step up throughout the year, adding a fun wrinkle to the locker room.

He can also see which natural leaders emerge instead of making a leadership decision before Week 1 even arrives. That seems like a great way to build a long-term culture where players trust the head coach to reward those who deserve recognition.

Steelers Can Fully Prepare for Week 1 Opponent

McCarthy and the Steelers were in a weird spot leading up to the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. That was because Atlanta did not name a starting quarterback until Monday morning, leaving the Steelers and the NFL world in the dark.

Tua Tagovailoa ultimately won the job, seemingly by default, as Michael Penix Jr. continues to ramp up after a season-ending ACL injury in 2025.

Knowing Tagovailoa is the starter won’t change much, but does give the defense a specific player to plan for. Steelers fans are likely thrilled about the news given how rough the former Miami Dolphins quarterback looked in the preseason.

The game will also be a solid test for Rodgers to see if he can still turn back the clock at the age of 42. Perhaps reuniting with McCarthy will help him discover those old ways.