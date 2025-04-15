Steelers Use Final Draft Visit on RB Scouted as ‘Faster Kyren Williams’: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers revealed their final top 30 NFL draft visit on April 15, hosting Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson — alongside previously reported prospect visit RJ Harvey (UCF).

Steelers Now beat writer Alan Saunders was among those relaying the news on X. “That makes 29 visits done, and all 30 reported,” Saunders confirmed.

Henderson is one of the more explosive big play running backs of the entire draft class. And he’s expected to be a first- or second-round selection.

The 33rd Team’s lead draft analyst Kyle Crabbs described him as a “faster Kyren Williams” in February.

Explaining: “Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson is a productive, well-rounded runner who should offer some level of appeal to most offensive systems. Henderson offers vision, sharp-cut ability, and home run-hitting ability in a compact frame, and his passing down profile is that of an NFL contributor quickly upon his entry into the league.”

Although Crabbs believes Henderson’s skillset can fit any scheme, he did note that “his vision and quick feet will play quite well in a zone-heavy rushing system.”

A few more traits to like about Henderson — he’s “slippery” when avoiding tacklers, a “pro-ready pass protector” and he has “zero career fumbles on 667 career touches.”

Henderson also split carries throughout the majority of his collegiate career, so he has less tread on the tires than some rookie RBs. In 47 Ohio State appearances, Henderson carried the ball 590 times for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns. He held a yards per carry average of 6.37.

As a receiver, Henderson caught 77 passes for 853 yards and 6 touchdowns over the same four-year span.

Steelers May Have to Spend First-Round Pick on TreVeyon Henderson — Weighing Durability Concerns

In order to secure Henderson, the Steelers would likely have to spend their first-round pick. Remember, Pittsburgh doesn’t currently have a second rounder and Henderson may not make it past the first 35 picks anyway.

With that in mind, is Henderson worth pick No. 21 overall?

The Athletic’s lead draft analyst Dane Brugler ranks Henderson as his RB4 and 46th-best player overall in 2025. Although there’s a lot to like about his game, the major concern here is durability.

Brugler cited “workload questions after battling several injuries” as one of Henderson’s top weaknesses as a prospect.

“[Henderson] missed five games (and parts of several others) as [a] sophomore because of [a] broken sesamoid bone in left foot (Sept. 2022), which hampered him all season (surgery in Dec. 2022), [and] missed three games as junior (Oct. 2023) because of injury,” Brugler noted.

“Overall, Henderson isn’t a proven bell-cow between the tackles, but his bursts of speed make him a home-run threat and coaches can trust him to execute without the football,” the draft expert concluded.

Steelers Are Drafting a Running Back; the Questions Are Who & How Early?

After the Henderson and Harvey visits, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Brian Batko jokingly stated the obvious.

“I’m starting to think the Steelers might draft a running back, friends,” he wrote on X. “That’s 9 of the 30 [draft] visits [spent on RBs]. Only top-tier guys not to come through are Ashton Jeanty and Quinshon Judkins.”

Pittsburgh likely expects Jeanty to go well before they pick in round one, but no Judkins visit is a surprise. The thunder to Henderson’s lightning at Ohio State, Judkins might profile most similarly to former starter Najee Harris.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Judkins won’t be the eventual selection. Head coach Mike Tomlin was seen chatting with him at the Ohio State pro day and the Steelers have seen Judkins work plenty.

Either way, it’s no shocker that the Steelers are gearing up to draft a new running back. The only questions that remain are who, and how early?

Assuming Pittsburgh doesn’t trade back into round two, that creates a pretty big divide in the caliber of prospect they might get if they don’t spend their first-round pick on the position.

A first would likely mean the Steelers commit to Omarion Hampton, Henderson, Kaleb Johnson or maybe even Dylan Sampson or Judkins in a trade down scenario. While a third rounder could be circling Harvey, Cam Skattebo, Ollie Gordon, DJ Giddens and more.

Pittsburgh has also looked into speedsters like Bhayshul Tuten and Jaydon Blue.