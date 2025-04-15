Steelers Linked to RB Who ‘Moves With Electricity in His Feet’: Report

With just 10 days to go before the NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the running back prospect with the second-fastest 40-yard dash time of the 2025 NFL Combine — Texas Longhorns ball carrier Jaydon Blue.

“Texas’ speedy running back Jaydon Blue visits the Steelers today,” KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on April 14. He also noted that Blue previously visited with the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos, and participated in a Zoom meeting with the Baltimore Ravens.

Although Blue officially ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, ranking second for RBs behind Virginia Tech speedster Bhayshul Tuten (4.32 seconds), Wilson relayed that Blue beat that time at his Texas pro day.

“Jaydon Blue has true breakaway speed, with a proven ability to race away from pursuit,” Wilson wrote in a follow-up article. “The University of Texas running back displayed his explosiveness again at the Longhorns’ Pro Day workout, running the 40-yard dash in unofficial times of 4.25 and 4.28 seconds for an improvement of his 4.38 at the NFL scouting combine.”

Speed and explosiveness are definitely the name of Blue’s game. The Athletic’s lead draft analyst Dane Brugler described the 5-foot-9 21-year-old as an athlete that “moves with electricity in his feet.”

Brugler went on to joke that Blue can “make defenders miss in a phone booth and is at his best as a pass catcher on screens, angles and wheels.”

In Blue’s most productive season in 2024, he accumulated 730 rushing yards and 368 receiving yards — as well as 14 total touchdowns — for a combined scrimmage yardage amount over 1,100.

Steelers NFL Draft Visit Jaydon Blue Is More of a Complementary Piece Than a Lead Back

With Najee Harris leaving in free agency, the Steelers’ RB1 role is up for grabs. Blue is not expected to be a workhorse at the NFL level, however.

“[Blue] doesn’t have [the] body type for full-time carries,” Brugler warned as a weakness. Citing the fact that he only had “at least 18 offensive touches just once in his 38 games.”

The draft expert also listed ball security as a “major question mark” due to seven fumbles from 2023-2024.

“Overall, Blue is a threat to make a house call at any point, especially as a receiving weapon out of the backfield, but NFL scouts say he may need time to learn what it takes to be a professional,” Brugler concluded. “His dynamic talent can upgrade a backfield.”

According to Brugler, Blue ranks as the 21st best running back in this 2025 class. He projected the Texas product as a fifth-round talent.

Steelers Hosting Toledo DT Darius Alexander

There was more Steelers draft news on April 14. Along with Blue, Kyle McCord (quarterback) and Justin Walley (defensive back) visits, The Draft Network’s Justin Melo revealed that Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander had a pre-draft visit with the Steelers — among many other teams.

“Alexander is among the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 Draft,” Melo expressed. Listing 11 interested teams around the league.

Brugler has Alexander ranked as the seventh best defensive tackle within a strong draft class. He weighs in at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds with “long arms, big hands [and] an NFL-ready frame.”

“Alexander is rangy defending the run, with the body fluidity and length to displace blocks,” Brugler scouted. “He has shown an improved ability to feel the rhythm of blocks to work off contact but needs to streamline his pass rush with more consistent leverage and sequencing.”

“Overall, Alexander isn’t yet the full sum of his impressive parts, but his blend of power, length and athletic body control give him the makings of a three-down, scheme-versatile NFL starter,” the analyst went on. “He projects best in an attacking role, where he’d be able to maximize his disruptive traits.”

Brugler added that “his peak plays are reminiscent of [former top six pick] Leonard Williams.”

Alexander didn’t rack up a ton of impact stats at Toledo. But in 27 starts and 58 appearances, he did tally 9.0 sacks, 22.0 tackles for a loss, 13 pass defenses and 1 interception.

He’s projected to be a second- or third-round pick despite that mild amount of production.