Steelers Remains Without Crucial Information on Week 1 Opponent

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently preparing to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. The Falcons have a long list of skill players the Pittsburgh defense must specifically prepare for.

The problem is what still remains unknown about the Atlanta offense.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski remains the only head coach in the NFL to not yet name a starting quarterback. That puts the Steelers defense in a bit of a holding pattern until the Falcons name a starter.

When Steelers Will Know Atlanta’s Week 1 Starter

It’s known at this point that Stefanski has to make a decision soon. The team has to begin preparing with its starter, whether that be Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. Cooper Rush and Jack Strand remain on the roster as well.

Insider Jeremy Fowler recently appeared on “The Insiders” and reported the Falcons could name a starter as early as Monday. It’s either that or wait until the depth chart comes out on Wednesday.

Fowler did note that Monday seems likely as the team will be back in the building and will be eager to find out the information as well so full game preparations can begin.

Ian Rapoport appeared on the same show and brought up the Tagovailoa vs. Penix debate. He discussed how the ideal plan would have been for Tua to look great in camp and the preseason and be a reliable veteran starter until Penix was fully cleared to return. Instead, Tagovailoa looked rough and may have lost a quarterback battle to a counterpart who did not even play in the preseason as he recovered from ACL surgery.

Rapoport went on to add Tagovailoa would be on a “short leash” if he’s named the starter, all based on the health of Penix.

Pittsburgh Can Begin Most Game Preparations

The two insiders seem to indicate Tagovailoa is the likely starter, even if only for just this one game. Yet even if Penix starts, he would be doing so after a long recovery and without preseason game reps.

Thus, the Steelers at least know they will face a southpaw quarterback. If it’s Tagovailoa, they will go up against someone who won the job by default. If it’s Penix, he will be trying to catch up to the speed of the game after so much time off.

The preparation can focus mostly on containing Bijan Robinson, who the Falcons will likely try to rely on in a big way given the concerns under center. Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. remain threats as well, but only if the quarterback can get them the ball.

Pittsburgh wants to know who will be lining up at quarterback for the Falcons. The good news for the team is that either option for Stefanski is roughly at the same level of talent, at least on paper. The Steelers won’t be shocked and scrambling to prepare if it’s Penix over Tagovailoa, or vice versa.