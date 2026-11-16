Steelers Get Ugly T.J. Watt News After Bengals Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Sunday night’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals expecting T.J. Watt to help slow Joe Burrow. Instead, the star pass rusher came away with another frustrating performance against a familiar opponent.

Pittsburgh lost 38-18, and the numbers from Watt’s matchup with Bengals right tackle Amarius Mims were particularly rough. They also prompted a pointed message from a Pittsburgh radio host about what the Steelers should expect from their highest-paid defender.

T.J. Watt Shut Out by Bengals’ Amarius Mims Again

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Mims didn’t surrender a single pressure to Watt on 23 pass-blocking matchups Sunday.

“Mims has now held Watt without pressure on 45 pass blocks this season,” Next Gen Stats reported, including both meetings with Cincinnati.

The numbers also showed Mims needed surprisingly little help. He received chip-block assistance just twice against Watt in the rematch, compared with eight times on 22 matchups when Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati earlier this season.

Mims allowed only one pressure on 44 pass-blocking snaps overall Sunday. Entering the game, his 3.3% pressure rate was the lowest among right tackles with at least 100 pass blocks.

Watt finished the loss with one tackle and a pass deflection. He didn’t record a sack, while linebacker Patrick Queen accounted for Pittsburgh’s only sack of Burrow.

Steelers’ T.J. Watt Draws Blunt $43 Million Criticism

The performance didn’t sit well with 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, who questioned Watt’s lack of production regardless of the opponent.

“I love TJ Watt. But a $43 million player has to do a lot better. I don’t care who he’s lined up against,” Fillipponi wrote on X.

The figure in Fillipponi’s post differs from Watt’s actual contract. Over The Cap lists his three-year, $123 million extension at $41 million annually, with a 2026 cap charge of $42 million.

Watt signed that extension before last season, reinforcing his position as the centerpiece of Pittsburgh’s defense. The 32-year-old is under contract through 2028.

But Mims has established himself as a formidable challenge. Cincinnati’s former first-round pick has become one of the league’s most effective pass protectors, and Watt hasn’t managed a pressure against him in either meeting this year.

Steelers’ T.J. Watt Still Leads Team in Sacks

The performance against Mims stands in contrast to Watt’s season as a whole. He entered Sunday with a team-leading 7.5 sacks, already surpassing the seven he recorded in 14 games last season. He also has an interception returned for a touchdown this year.

During a record-setting performance against Cleveland before the bye, Watt recorded two sacks and reached 19.5 career sacks against the Browns. That tied the league record for the most sacks against Cleveland by a single player.

Before the rematch, Watt had enjoyed plenty of success against Cincinnati over his career. He entered the season with 14.5 sacks against the Bengals in 17 games, one of his strongest records against an AFC North opponent.

That history offered little protection Sunday. Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns as Cincinnati improved to 7-2, taking sole possession of the division lead. Pittsburgh fell to 6-3.

The Bengals also got 231 receiving yards from Ja’Marr Chase, while the Steelers allowed Burrow to finish with only one sack taken.

Across two matchups with Cincinnati this season, Watt has no sacks. All 7.5 of his sacks have come against Pittsburgh’s other opponents, while the Bengals now hold the AFC North lead following Sunday’s win.