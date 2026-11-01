T.J. Watt Makes NFL History With Sack Against Browns

PITTSBURGH – With his first sack on Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt made history. And having made a career out of taking down quarterbacks, Watt has done so against the rival Cleveland Browns more than anyone else ever has.

Watt now has 19.5 career sacks vs. Cleveland, equaling the most by any player all-time against the Browns, per the Steelers assistant director of communications Michael Bertsch. He’s now the ninth player in NFL history to hold the record sack over multiple teams. Fittingly so, Watt also owns the mosts sacks against another AFC North opponent, the Baltimore Ravens with 17.

Entering Sunday, Watt, 32, had 5.5 sacks with 17 total tackles, with 11 credited as solo and six assisted, seven tackles for a loss, two pass deflections, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Career wise, Watt, Pittsburgh’s first round pick in 2017, is already an eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and was named the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He came into the game with Cleveland having registered 534 combined tackles, 143 tackles for a loss, 120.5 sacks, 59 pass deflections, 10 picks and 37 fumble recoveries through 142 games played across 10 years.