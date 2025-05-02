NFL Insider Floats Steelers as Potential Fit for $84 Million Trade Candidate

The Pittsburgh Steelers chose to address their cornerback need with signings Darius Slay and Brandin Echols, but would they consider a veteran trade candidate that could potentially raise the level of competition within the room?

During a mailbag article on April 30, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer was asked about teams that could be “interested” if the Green Bay Packers trade or release two-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.

“I could throw the San Francisco 49ers, [Los Angeles] Rams, Steelers and [Kansas City] Chiefs out there as teams that entered the draft with needs at the position, and didn’t take corners in the first two rounds of the draft,” Breer responded.

Adding: “The question, to me, comes down to money. [Alexander is] due $17.5 million this year. And, because of his recent injury history, that’s shown to be a bit rich for interested teams.”

Breer also noted that Alexander “would rather be cut so he can pick his destination, and he might not be willing to help with a contract adjustment to facilitate a trade.” And that he could even stay put in Green Bay on a “reduced contract that has incentives.”

The Packers signed Alexander to an $84 million extension in 2022. Per Over the Cap, he’s under contract through the 2026 campaign with a void year in 2027.

Steelers Could Afford a Jaire Alexander Trade, But It Wouldn’t Save Much Room for a Quarterback

Out of the teams Breer listed, the Steelers are probably best suited to take on Alexander’s current contract — including a $24.636 million cap hit in 2025.

Pittsburgh currently has approximately $32.605 million in available cap space, while the Rams and Chiefs have under $20 million and the 49ers are preparing to extend multiple veterans.

That doesn’t mean the Steelers would prefer to take on Alexander’s contract. It’s possible they’d be interested in signing the star CB if he were to become available via release, but it’s hard to see general manager Omar Khan making a move before that.

Pittsburgh already traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf this offseason, paying him big money after the acquisition. They also still need a starting quarterback in all likelihood, and Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins won’t cost nothing.

In a dream scenario, Rodgers signs for an affordable amount and a player like Alexander becomes a cap casualty. Then elects to join the Steelers as a free agent.

That’s the only way all of this adds up to a realistic Super Bowl bid.

NFL Insider Provides Update on ‘Contract Situation’ Between Jaire Alexander & Packers

NFL insider Josina Anderson posted the latest on Alexander and the Packers on May 2. Below is what she’s been hearing:

I’m told there already is an understanding in place between the Packers and CB Jaire Alexander to come to an agreement on his roster and contract situation first, prior to an arrival for the team’s offseason program, per league source. Alexander is not currently in attendance for the Packers in-person workouts, per head coach Matt LaFleur. He reportedly participated in remote sessions last week. The Packers have had exploratory trade talks with other clubs involving Alexander. Releasing him is also an option. I’ve spoken to at least two teams monitoring Alexander’s status for quite some time.

To summarize, Alexander plans to be a no-show until his contract is figured out. If that does not occur, he’ll likely push for a trade or a release.

That’s where the Steelers could theoretically swoop in, but they wouldn’t be alone. As Anderson stated, “at least two teams” have been “monitoring Alexander’s status.”