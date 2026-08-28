Steelers’ Will Howard Undergoes Medical Evaluation After Bills Game: Report

Second-year Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard received more valuable preseason repetitions Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. But it might have come at a cost.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski reported after the conclusion of the game Howard needed medical attention from the team’s staff.

“Will Howard is being evaluated by medical staff after reporting something during the 2nd half,” wrote Adamski on X. “Still being evaluated.”

As of 11 pm ET, there was no further update on Howard’s health. The quarterback didn’t hold a press conference in front of the media after the game.

“QB Will Howard wasn’t available to speak with media postgame because he went to be evaluated by the medical staff in the second half and is still being evaluated,” wrote ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Howard finished the game 9 of 15 with 69 passing yards. The quarterback also had two touchdowns and one interception.

The Bills knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-27.