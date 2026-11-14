Steelers May be Without Key Offensive Player vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers enjoyed a much-needed bye week and are back in action Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals in a showdown for first place in the AFC North.

This comes after the front office decided to avoid making any moves at the trade deadline. Specifically, plenty of fans were hoping to land a receiver or two to help Aaron Rodgers on offense.

That did not happen and the team may already feel the effects of the inaction due to a key player hitting the injury report Saturday afternoon.

Steelers Veteran Hits Injury Report

The Steelers shared a post on X Saturday afternoon revealing tight end Pat Freiermuth is officially questionable for the Bengals game with an illness. It appears as if he will be a game-time decision depending on how he feels.

This would be a big absence for the Steelers as Freiermuth leads the team in receiving touchdowns with four. His 25 receptions tie him for third on the team as well.

The tight end has been a reliable option for Rodgers during a year when the wide receiver position has been hit with injuries and unexpected struggles. Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson are both on injured reserve, waiting to make their respective returns. Meanwhile, WR1 DK Metcalf is having a down year.

This has left the likes of Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Jaylen Warren to help carry the load outside of the receiver position. That explains why fans on social media were vocal following Tuesday’s quiet trade deadline.

A Battle for First Place

Sunday’s game is a big one as the Steelers and Bengals both enter with identical 6-2 records. The Baltimore Ravens are without Lamar Jackson and the Cleveland Browns may be coming back down to Earth, leaving the Steelers and Bengals as the favorites to win the AFC North division.

The two teams already squared off once this season back in Week 3, with the Steelers taking home a 30-27 victory. Rodgers and Joe Burrow threw three touchdowns apiece, but the difference in the game was Jaylen Warren breaking out and rushing for 127 yards.

The absence of Freiermuth would loom large, putting more focus on Washington. However, he’s not exactly the easiest player to stop for any opposing defense.

Freiermuth is sick, Pittman and Wilson remain on injured reserve, and the Steelers decided to keep the roster intact at the deadline. Grading that strategy ultimately begins Sunday night in Cincinnati.