Stephen A. Smith Roasts Steelers in Fiery Rant

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced a raucous crowd Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns. That crowd helped lead the home team to a 27-24 victory, dropping the Steelers to 2-2.

The team had several missed chances throughout the game, including a Chris Boswell missed field goal. While Aaron Rodgers and the offense made it close, he was visibly upset throughout the game, swearing at head coach Mike McCarthy to get the plays in faster. Meanwhile, T.J. Watt was screaming at the coaches on his side of the ball.

The vibes were not good and the fact the game was on Thursday night means the entire NFL world was watching and reacting. That includes Stephen A. Smith, who offered up a rant on the Steelers on Friday’s edition of “First Take.”

Stephen A. Smith Rants About the Steelers

Smith opened the show with one of his vintage rants.

“I want to apologize on behalf of Steeler Nation,” he began. “I’m sick of the damn Steelers. I’m sick of them.”

Plenty of Steelers fans are likely feeling the same way, especially after a loss to the rival Browns.

“Aaron Rodgers sacked 13 times on the season, hit eight more times than anybody else,” Smith continued as his co-hosts casually sipped from their mugs. “You got this dude right there, you know he’s a senior citizen. You know he’s about to retire. Can you protect the brother.”

The 42-year-old quarterback took several massive hits Thursday night and ended the night taking five sacks. The Browns defense as a whole had 10 QB hits.

“You go on a 17-play drive, 78 yards to open the game, and then you go two damn quarters without doing anything, two-and-a-half quarters,” he added. “Listen, I know we got to get into the game, but I’m just so disgusted on behalf of Steeler Nation everywhere.”

Smith went on to note the well-discussed fact of how the Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016. That has him and plenty in Steeler Nation losing patience early in the 2026 season.

Positives From Thursday Night’s Loss

The Steelers lost the game, but there were encouraging signs for the team as a whole.

Jaylen Warren had another solid performance with 17 rushes for 93 yards, adding 33 yards as a receiver. And most notable of all was DK Metcalf finally coming alive, finishing with five receptions for 115 yards. He and Roman Wilson, who had 74 yards and a touchdown, led the team in receiving as they are expected to each and every week.

The defense also picked off Deshaun Watson, but only hit him five times for two sacks.

The entire team now gets some extended rest before a home game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. That game won’t be a must-win in terms of making the playoffs, but it may be one simply to keep infighting from getting out of control.