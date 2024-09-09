Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Poach AFC Rival’s Safety, Re-Sign Former 1st-Round Pick: Report

Getty NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Pittsburgh Steelers sign safety Terrell Edmunds off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad on September 9.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back their 2018 first-round pick — safety Terrell Edmunds.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on September 9 that the Steelers signed Edmunds off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. Edmunds played for the Steelers from 2018-23.

Pittsburgh drafted Edmunds at No. 28 overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

To sign Edmunds off the Jaguars practice squad, the Steelers have to add the safety to their active roster. The Steelers have open roster space after placing rookie defensive lineman Logan Lee and punter Cameron Johnston on injured reserve the past couple days.

Under NFL rules, Edmunds has guaranteed pay and a roster spot with the Steelers for at least three weeks, per Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle.

This is Edmunds’ seventh NFL season. He has posted 458 combined tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and 6 interceptions in 96 career games. He has started 79 contests in his career, 75 of which came with the Steelers.

