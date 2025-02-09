Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw Reveals Future TV Retirement Plans

Terry Bradshaw
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw told Express US Sports what future retirement plans he might have.

Terry Bradshaw’s career as a broadcaster has lasted more than twice as long then his time as a quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his broadcasting career could be ending soon too.

Well, in roughly another four years, according to Bradshaw.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback addressed his retirement plans with Express US Sports during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

“I told my wife before I left the hotel room, I was sitting there, I said, ‘I’ve got two years left at Fox. I’m 76,’” Bradshaw said on Feb. 6. “It’s a young man’s game. I get that. Everybody wants their new [people]. I said, if we can get to the next Super Bowl, I’ll be 80. I think that’s time. That’s pushing it.”

By “next Super Bowl,” Bradshaw was referring to the next time the big game is on FOX.

The current Super Bowl broadcasting rights is a four-year rotation between FOX, NBC, ESPN and CBS. That means FOX is scheduled to broadcast its next Super Bowl in Feb. 2029.

Terry Bradshaw’s Tenure With FOX Sports

Bradshaw routinely goes viral online for incorrectly identifying a player’s name or committing other mistakes during highlight reels. But he’s preserved to have a 30-plus year career in the same position for the same company.

In fact, Bradshaw joined the FOX NFL pregame show during its inaugural season in 1994.

Prior to that, Bradshaw worked for CBS Sports. He’s been a broadcaster on a full-time basis since retiring from the NFL in 1984.

He will take his normal place on the FOX pregame show for the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. Bradshaw will present the Lombardi Trophy to the winning team after the game as well, which he also did two years ago when, ironically, the Chiefs defeated the Eagles.

Bradshaw Weighs in on Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields

As is typical with television personalities, Bradshaw hasn’t been shy about sharing his opinion even when it’s been regarding his former team.

During 2024, Bradshaw was very against head coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to bench Justin Fields and start Russell Wilson. But Bradshaw isn’t exactly a Fields fan either.

The former Steelers quarterback said he doesn’t want Fields or Wilson to start for Pittsburgh next season.

“I don’t like either as a quarterback. I’m not a Russell Wilson fan,” Bradshaw told social media personality Amanda Vance. “I thought when Sean Payton got ride of Russell in Denver, that told me all I needed to know about Russell Wilson.

“Justin Fields is … he’s really talented, but he … just hasn’t adapted well to the game.”

NFL insiders have been split on which quarterback will return to Pittsburgh. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler implied with a Feb. 8 report that the Steelers organization could be split as well.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II told the media his preference is to bring back either Fields or Wilson but didn’t pick a favorite.

Both Fields and Wilson posted winning records during the 2024 season. But the Steelers lost in the first round of the postseason again.

The Steelers won 14 playoff games with Bradshaw as their starting quarterback from 1970-83. He was also the first quarterback to win four Super Bowls.

